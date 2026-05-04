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Majbat Election Result 2026 Highlights: BPF Retains Majbat Seat as Charan Boro Wins with 84718 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 13:46 IST
Majbat Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Majbat Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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1:46 PM(6 months ago)
BPF Retains Majbat Seat as Charan Boro Wins with 84718 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BPF has managed to retain the Majbat seat. BPF's Charan Boro has won from the seat, having polled 84718.
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Majbat Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Majbat Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Majbat Election Result: Charan Boro leads in Majbat, Priti Rekha Barla trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Majbat results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Charan Boro polling 77704 votes, while JMM’s Priti Rekha Barla trails with 28731 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:15 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Charan Boro secures comfortable lead with 77704
Posted by :-Counting underway in Majbat, but things look pretty good for BPF candidate Charan Boro currently. Charan Boro has a comfortable lead of 48973 votes over JMM candidate Priti Rekha Barla right now.
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Majbat, with JMM trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Majbat, where BPF’s Charan Boro is currently leading with 65873 votes. Trailing in second place is JMM’s Priti Rekha Barla, who has secured 28061 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Majbat Election Result: Charan Boro ahead in Majbat, Priti Rekha Barla behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Majbat show BPF in the lead, with its candidate Charan Boro securing 65873 votes. JMM’s Priti Rekha Barla is currently trailing with 28061 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Majbat Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Majbat Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:38 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Charan Boro leading over JMM's Priti Rekha Barla by 37812 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Majbat? Current counting trends favour Charan Boro of BPF. Charan Boro has polled 65873 votes so far and is currently leading over Priti Rekha Barla of JMM,who has polled 28061 votes.
12:18 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Charan Boro inches towards victory with 59696 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for JMM's Priti Rekha Barla, who is currently in second place in Majbat. BPF's Charan Boro is currently in first place with a massive lead of 32338 votes over Priti Rekha Barla.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Majbat, with JMM trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Majbat, where BPF’s Charan Boro is currently leading with 52479 votes. Trailing in second place is JMM’s Priti Rekha Barla, who has secured 26736 votes
12:08 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Charan Boro leading over JMM's Priti Rekha Barla by 25743 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Majbat? Current counting trends favour Charan Boro of BPF. Charan Boro has polled 52479 votes so far and is currently leading over Priti Rekha Barla of JMM,who has polled 26736 votes.
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:41 AM(6 months ago)
Priti Rekha Barla Falls Behind in Majbat Election Race
Posted by :-Priti Rekha Barla right now is trailing from the Majbat. Priti Rekha Barla has polled 26252 votes so far and is trailing behind BPF'S Charan Boro, who has polled 39904 votes.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:25 AM(6 months ago)
Majbat Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Majbat Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
11:22 AM(6 months ago)
Majbat Election Result: Charan Boro ahead in Majbat, Priti Rekha Barla behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Majbat show BPF in the lead, with its candidate Charan Boro securing 18335 votes. JMM’s Priti Rekha Barla is currently trailing with 15611 votes
10:58 AM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
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