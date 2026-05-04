Majbat Election Result 2026 Highlights: BPF Retains Majbat Seat as Charan Boro Wins with 84718 Votes

12:18 PM ( 6 months ago )

BPF's Charan Boro inches towards victory with 59696 votes

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Things pretty serious for JMM's Priti Rekha Barla, who is currently in second place in Majbat. BPF's Charan Boro is currently in first place with a massive lead of 32338 votes over Priti Rekha Barla.