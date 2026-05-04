Dotma Election Result 2026 Highlights: Rabiram Narzary of BPF Secures Victory in Dotma with 48775 Votes

12:57 PM ( 6 months ago )

BPF's Rabiram Narzary inches towards victory with 29919 votes

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Things pretty serious for UPPL's Raju Kumar Narzary, who is currently in second place in Dotma. BPF's Rabiram Narzary is currently in first place with a massive lead of 14937 votes over Raju Kumar Narzary.