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Dotma Election Result 2026 Highlights: Rabiram Narzary of BPF Secures Victory in Dotma with 48775 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:46 IST
Dotma Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Dotma Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:46 PM(6 months ago)
Rabiram Narzary of BPF Secures Victory in Dotma with 48775 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Dotma has concluded, with Rabiram Narzary of BPF winning the seat after securing 48775 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Rabiram Narzary of BPF Secures Victory in Dotma with 42531 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Dotma has concluded, with Rabiram Narzary of BPF winning the seat after securing 42531 votes.
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Rabiram Narzary behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Dotma, Rabiram Narzary of BPF is struggling as Raju Kumar Narzary of UPPL holds a significant lead of 19117 votes, with counting still underway.
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Dotma Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dotma Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Dotma Election Result: Rabiram Narzary leads in Dotma, Raju Kumar Narzary trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dotma results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Rabiram Narzary polling 33952 votes, while UPPL’s Raju Kumar Narzary trails with 16933 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Dotma, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dotma, where BPF’s Rabiram Narzary is currently leading with 33952 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Raju Kumar Narzary, who has secured 16933 votes
1:08 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Rabiram Narzary maintains lead of 33952 votes over UPPL's Raju Kumar Narzary
Posted by :-BPF's Rabiram Narzary has maintained their lead in Dotma. Currently, Rabiram Narzary has polled 33952 votes and is leading over UPPL candidate Raju Kumar Narzary, who has polled 16933 votes.
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Rabiram Narzary inches towards victory with 29919 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for UPPL's Raju Kumar Narzary, who is currently in second place in Dotma. BPF's Rabiram Narzary is currently in first place with a massive lead of 14937 votes over Raju Kumar Narzary.
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
Dotma Election Result: Rabiram Narzary ahead in Dotma, Raju Kumar Narzary behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dotma show BPF in the lead, with its candidate Rabiram Narzary securing 29919 votes. UPPL’s Raju Kumar Narzary is currently trailing with 14982 votes
12:51 PM(6 months ago)
Dotma Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dotma Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:37 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Rabiram Narzary inches towards victory with 26116 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for UPPL's Raju Kumar Narzary, who is currently in second place in Dotma. BPF's Rabiram Narzary is currently in first place with a massive lead of 13605 votes over Raju Kumar Narzary.
12:25 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Rabiram Narzary inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Dotma, BPF’s Rabiram Narzary appears on track for a win against UPPL’s Raju Kumar Narzary. With counting ongoing, Rabiram Narzary currently holds a strong lead of 11846 votes over Raju Kumar Narzary.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Dotma, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dotma, where BPF’s Rabiram Narzary is currently leading with 18746 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Raju Kumar Narzary, who has secured 10108 votes
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:58 AM(6 months ago)
BPF's Rabiram Narzary inches towards victory with 18746 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for UPPL's Raju Kumar Narzary, who is currently in second place in Dotma. BPF's Rabiram Narzary is currently in first place with a massive lead of 8638 votes over Raju Kumar Narzary.
11:48 AM(6 months ago)
Raju Kumar Narzary Falls Behind in Dotma Election Race
Posted by :-Raju Kumar Narzary right now is trailing from the Dotma. Raju Kumar Narzary has polled 8177 votes so far and is trailing behind BPF'S Rabiram Narzary, who has polled 14887 votes.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
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