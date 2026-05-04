Udalguri Election Result 2026 Highlights: BPF Retains Udalguri Seat as Rihon Daimari Wins with 76800 Votes

1:06 PM ( 6 months ago )

BPF's Rihon Daimari leading ahead of UPPL's Dipen Boro by 13047 votes

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Rihon Daimari of BPF is currently leading in Udalguri. Dipen Boro of UPPL is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 13047 votes between the two candidates.