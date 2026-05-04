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Udalguri Election Result 2026 Highlights: BPF Retains Udalguri Seat as Rihon Daimari Wins with 76800 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:47 IST
Udalguri Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Udalguri Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:47 PM(6 months ago)
BPF Retains Udalguri Seat as Rihon Daimari Wins with 76800 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BPF has managed to retain the Udalguri seat. BPF's Rihon Daimari has won from the seat, having polled 76800.
3:05 PM(6 months ago)
Rihon Daimari of BPF Secures Victory in Udalguri with 63067 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Udalguri has concluded, with Rihon Daimari of BPF winning the seat after securing 63067 votes.
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Udalguri Election Result: Rihon Daimari leads in Udalguri, Dipen Boro trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Udalguri results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Rihon Daimari polling 38914 votes, while UPPL’s Dipen Boro trails with 25867 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Udalguri Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Udalguri here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Udalguri Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Udalguri Election Result: Rihon Daimari ahead in Udalguri, Dipen Boro behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Udalguri show BPF in the lead, with its candidate Rihon Daimari securing 38914 votes. UPPL’s Dipen Boro is currently trailing with 25867 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Udalguri Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Udalguri Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Udalguri Election Result: Rihon Daimari leads in Udalguri, Dipen Boro trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Udalguri results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Rihon Daimari polling 38914 votes, while UPPL’s Dipen Boro trails with 25867 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Udalguri, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Udalguri, where BPF’s Rihon Daimari is currently leading with 38914 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Dipen Boro, who has secured 25867 votes
1:06 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Rihon Daimari leading ahead of UPPL's Dipen Boro by 13047 votes
Posted by :-Rihon Daimari of BPF is currently leading in Udalguri. Dipen Boro of UPPL is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 13047 votes between the two candidates.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Udalguri Election Result: Rihon Daimari ahead in Udalguri, Dipen Boro behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Udalguri show BPF in the lead, with its candidate Rihon Daimari securing 33373 votes. UPPL’s Dipen Boro is currently trailing with 22712 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Udalguri Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Udalguri Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Udalguri, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Udalguri, where BPF’s Rihon Daimari is currently leading with 33373 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Dipen Boro, who has secured 22712 votes
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:59 AM(6 months ago)
BPF's Rihon Daimari inches towards victory with 33373 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for UPPL's Dipen Boro, who is currently in second place in Udalguri. BPF's Rihon Daimari is currently in first place with a massive lead of 10661 votes over Dipen Boro.
11:41 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:39 AM(6 months ago)
BPF's Rihon Daimari leading ahead of UPPL's Dipen Boro by 9072 votes
Posted by :-Rihon Daimari of BPF is currently leading in Udalguri. Dipen Boro of UPPL is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 9072 votes between the two candidates.
11:26 AM(6 months ago)
Udalguri Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Udalguri Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
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