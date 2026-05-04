Gossaigaon Election Result 2026 Highlights: BPF Retains Gossaigaon Seat as Sabharam Basumatary Wins with 44394 Votes

6:44 PM ( 6 months ago )

BPF's Sabharam Basumatary leading over JMM's Phedricson Hansdak by 22977 votes

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Who will win Gossaigaon? Current counting trends favour Sabharam Basumatary of BPF. Sabharam Basumatary has polled 44394 votes so far and is currently leading over Phedricson Hansdak of JMM,who has polled 21417 votes.