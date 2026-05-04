Advertisement
Gossaigaon Election Result 2026 Highlights: BPF Retains Gossaigaon Seat as Sabharam Basumatary Wins with 44394 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:02 IST
Gossaigaon Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Gossaigaon Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
.
7:02 PM(6 months ago)
BPF Retains Gossaigaon Seat as Sabharam Basumatary Wins with 44394 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BPF has managed to retain the Gossaigaon seat. BPF's Sabharam Basumatary has won from the seat, having polled 44394.
6:44 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Sabharam Basumatary leading over JMM's Phedricson Hansdak by 22977 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Gossaigaon? Current counting trends favour Sabharam Basumatary of BPF. Sabharam Basumatary has polled 44394 votes so far and is currently leading over Phedricson Hansdak of JMM,who has polled 21417 votes.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:46 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Sabharam Basumatary leading over JMM's Phedricson Hansdak by 23083 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Gossaigaon? Current counting trends favour Sabharam Basumatary of BPF. Sabharam Basumatary has polled 43914 votes so far and is currently leading over Phedricson Hansdak of JMM,who has polled 20831 votes.
4:33 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Sabharam Basumatary inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Gossaigaon, BPF’s Sabharam Basumatary appears on track for a win against JMM’s Phedricson Hansdak. With counting ongoing, Sabharam Basumatary currently holds a strong lead of 24831 votes over Phedricson Hansdak.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Gossaigaon, with JMM trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Gossaigaon, where BPF’s Sabharam Basumatary is currently leading with 15296 votes. Trailing in second place is JMM’s Phedricson Hansdak, who has secured 12442 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Gossaigaon Election Result: Sabharam Basumatary leads in Gossaigaon, Phedricson Hansdak trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Gossaigaon results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Sabharam Basumatary polling 15296 votes, while JMM’s Phedricson Hansdak trails with 12442 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Gossaigaon, with JMM trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Gossaigaon, where BPF’s Sabharam Basumatary is currently leading with 15296 votes. Trailing in second place is JMM’s Phedricson Hansdak, who has secured 12442 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Gossaigaon Election Result: Sabharam Basumatary leads in Gossaigaon, Phedricson Hansdak trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Gossaigaon results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Sabharam Basumatary polling 15296 votes, while JMM’s Phedricson Hansdak trails with 12442 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Gossaigaon Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Gossaigaon here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Gossaigaon Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Gossaigaon Election Result: Sabharam Basumatary ahead in Gossaigaon, Phedricson Hansdak behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Gossaigaon show BPF in the lead, with its candidate Sabharam Basumatary securing 15296 votes. JMM’s Phedricson Hansdak is currently trailing with 12442 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Gossaigaon Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Gossaigaon Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:27 PM(6 months ago)
Setback for Phedricson Hansdak Amid Ongoing Count?
Posted by :-Phedricson Hansdak is currently trailing in Gossaigaon, with 12442 votes so far, behind BPF’s Sabharam Basumatary, who has polled 15296 votes.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Gossaigaon Election Result: Sabharam Basumatary leads in Gossaigaon, Phedricson Hansdak trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Gossaigaon results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Sabharam Basumatary polling 11956 votes, while JMM’s Phedricson Hansdak trails with 9916 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today