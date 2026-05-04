Advertisement
Bijni Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Bijni Seat as Arup Kumar Dey Wins with 71708 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:50 IST
Bijni Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Bijni Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
.
7:50 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Bijni Seat as Arup Kumar Dey Wins with 71708 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Bijni seat. BJP's Arup Kumar Dey has won from the seat, having polled 71708.
3:34 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Bijni Seat as Arup Kumar Dey Wins with 61840 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Bijni seat. BJP's Arup Kumar Dey has won from the seat, having polled 61840.
3:33 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Arup Kumar Dey maintains lead of 61840 votes over UPPL's Kamal Sing Narzary
Posted by :-BJP's Arup Kumar Dey has maintained their lead in Bijni. Currently, Arup Kumar Dey has polled 61840 votes and is leading over UPPL candidate Kamal Sing Narzary, who has polled 31227 votes.
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Bijni, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bijni, where BJP’s Arup Kumar Dey is currently leading with 46413 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Kamal Sing Narzary, who has secured 26381 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Bijni Election Result: Arup Kumar Dey leads in Bijni, Kamal Sing Narzary trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bijni results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Arup Kumar Dey polling 46413 votes, while UPPL’s Kamal Sing Narzary trails with 26381 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Bijni Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Bijni here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Bijni Assembly election results 2026 here
2:02 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Arup Kumar Dey inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Bijni, BJP’s Arup Kumar Dey appears on track for a win against UPPL’s Kamal Sing Narzary. With counting ongoing, Arup Kumar Dey currently holds a strong lead of 20032 votes over Kamal Sing Narzary.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Bijni Election Result: Arup Kumar Dey ahead in Bijni, Kamal Sing Narzary behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Bijni show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Arup Kumar Dey securing 40148 votes. UPPL’s Kamal Sing Narzary is currently trailing with 24556 votes
1:49 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Arup Kumar Dey leading ahead of UPPL's Kamal Sing Narzary by 15592 votes
Posted by :-Arup Kumar Dey of BJP is currently leading in Bijni. Kamal Sing Narzary of UPPL is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 15592 votes between the two candidates.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Bijni Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Bijni Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Bijni Election Result: Arup Kumar Dey leads in Bijni, Kamal Sing Narzary trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bijni results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Arup Kumar Dey polling 28842 votes, while UPPL’s Kamal Sing Narzary trails with 20992 votes
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Arup Kumar Dey inches towards victory with 28842 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for UPPL's Kamal Sing Narzary, who is currently in second place in Bijni. BJP's Arup Kumar Dey is currently in first place with a massive lead of 7850 votes over Kamal Sing Narzary.
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Bijni, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bijni, where BJP’s Arup Kumar Dey is currently leading with 22474 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Kamal Sing Narzary, who has secured 19317 votes
1:02 PM(6 months ago)
Arup Kumar Dey Ahead in Bijni Amid Ongoing Vote Count
Posted by :-Arup Kumar Dey is currently leading in Bijni, having secured 22474 votes so far, ahead of UPPL’s Kamal Sing Narzary, who has polled 19317 votes.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
Bijni Election Result: Kamal Sing Narzary ahead in Bijni, Arup Kumar Dey behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Bijni show UPPL in the lead, with its candidate Kamal Sing Narzary securing 17808 votes. BJP’s Arup Kumar Dey is currently trailing with 17587 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:51 PM(6 months ago)
Bijni Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Bijni Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:36 PM(6 months ago)
Close fight between UPPL's Kamal Sing Narzary and BJP's Arup Kumar Dey
Posted by :-In Bijni, Kamal Sing Narzary and Arup Kumar Dey are in a tight contest. Kamal Sing Narzary of UPPL and Arup Kumar Dey of BJP are battling neck-and-neck, with Kamal Sing Narzary currently holding a slight lead according to the latest trends.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today