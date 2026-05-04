Bijni Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Bijni Seat as Arup Kumar Dey Wins with 71708 Votes

1:49 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Arup Kumar Dey leading ahead of UPPL's Kamal Sing Narzary by 15592 votes

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Arup Kumar Dey of BJP is currently leading in Bijni. Kamal Sing Narzary of UPPL is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 15592 votes between the two candidates.