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Goreshwar Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Goreshwar Seat as Victor Kumar Das Wins with 98108 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:46 IST
Goreshwar Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Goreshwar Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:46 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Goreshwar Seat as Victor Kumar Das Wins with 98108 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Goreshwar seat. BJP's Victor Kumar Das has won from the seat, having polled 98108.
4:40 PM(6 months ago)
Victor Kumar Das of BJP Secures Victory in Goreshwar with 95336 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Goreshwar has concluded, with Victor Kumar Das of BJP winning the seat after securing 95336 votes.
4:33 PM(6 months ago)
Pabitra Kumar Baro Falls Behind in Goreshwar Election Race
Posted by :-Pabitra Kumar Baro right now is trailing from the Goreshwar. Pabitra Kumar Baro has polled 27029 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Victor Kumar Das, who has polled 95336 votes.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Goreshwar, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Goreshwar, where BJP’s Victor Kumar Das is currently leading with 85497 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Pabitra Kumar Baro, who has secured 21961 votes
4:02 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Victor Kumar Das secures comfortable lead with 85497
Posted by :-Counting underway in Goreshwar, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Victor Kumar Das currently. Victor Kumar Das has a comfortable lead of 63536 votes over UPPL candidate Pabitra Kumar Baro right now.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Goreshwar Election Result: Victor Kumar Das leads in Goreshwar, Pabitra Kumar Baro trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Goreshwar results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Victor Kumar Das polling 65843 votes, while UPPL’s Pabitra Kumar Baro trails with 15292 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Goreshwar, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Goreshwar, where BJP’s Victor Kumar Das is currently leading with 65843 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Pabitra Kumar Baro, who has secured 15292 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Goreshwar Election Result: Victor Kumar Das leads in Goreshwar, Pabitra Kumar Baro trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Goreshwar results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Victor Kumar Das polling 65843 votes, while UPPL’s Pabitra Kumar Baro trails with 15292 votes
2:37 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Victor Kumar Das inches towards victory with 65843 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for UPPL's Pabitra Kumar Baro, who is currently in second place in Goreshwar. BJP's Victor Kumar Das is currently in first place with a massive lead of 50551 votes over Pabitra Kumar Baro.
2:16 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Victor Kumar Das maintains lead of 60212 votes over UPPL's Pabitra Kumar Baro
Posted by :-BJP's Victor Kumar Das has maintained their lead in Goreshwar. Currently, Victor Kumar Das has polled 60212 votes and is leading over UPPL candidate Pabitra Kumar Baro, who has polled 13858 votes.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Goreshwar Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Goreshwar here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Goreshwar Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Goreshwar Election Result: Victor Kumar Das ahead in Goreshwar, Pabitra Kumar Baro behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Goreshwar show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Victor Kumar Das securing 49141 votes. UPPL’s Pabitra Kumar Baro is currently trailing with 10568 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Goreshwar Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Goreshwar Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Goreshwar Election Result: Victor Kumar Das leads in Goreshwar, Pabitra Kumar Baro trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Goreshwar results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Victor Kumar Das polling 49141 votes, while UPPL’s Pabitra Kumar Baro trails with 10568 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Goreshwar, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Goreshwar, where BJP’s Victor Kumar Das is currently leading with 49141 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Pabitra Kumar Baro, who has secured 10568 votes
1:05 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Victor Kumar Das inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Goreshwar, BJP’s Victor Kumar Das appears on track for a win against UPPL’s Pabitra Kumar Baro. With counting ongoing, Victor Kumar Das currently holds a strong lead of 38573 votes over Pabitra Kumar Baro.
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