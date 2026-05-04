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Tangla Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Tangla Seat as Bikan Chandra Deka Wins with 84309 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:47 IST
Tangla Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Tangla Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:47 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Tangla Seat as Bikan Chandra Deka Wins with 84309 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Tangla seat. BJP's Bikan Chandra Deka has won from the seat, having polled 84309.
2:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Tangla Seat as Bikan Chandra Deka Wins with 73954 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Tangla seat. BJP's Bikan Chandra Deka has won from the seat, having polled 73954.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bikan Chandra Deka leading over INC's Rohit Pariga by 47212 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Tangla? Current counting trends favour Bikan Chandra Deka of BJP. Bikan Chandra Deka has polled 73954 votes so far and is currently leading over Rohit Pariga of INC,who has polled 26742 votes.
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Tangla Election Result: Bikan Chandra Deka ahead in Tangla, Jayanta Kumar Rabha behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Tangla show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Bikan Chandra Deka securing 64063 votes. UPPL’s Jayanta Kumar Rabha is currently trailing with 22155 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Tangla Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Tangla Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:35 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bikan Chandra Deka secures comfortable lead with 64063
Posted by :-Counting underway in Tangla, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Bikan Chandra Deka currently. Bikan Chandra Deka has a comfortable lead of 41908 votes over UPPL candidate Jayanta Kumar Rabha right now.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Tangla Election Result: Bikan Chandra Deka leads in Tangla, Jayanta Kumar Rabha trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Tangla results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Bikan Chandra Deka polling 57111 votes, while UPPL’s Jayanta Kumar Rabha trails with 20624 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
Bikan Chandra Deka behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Tangla, Bikan Chandra Deka of BJP is struggling as Jayanta Kumar Rabha of UPPL holds a significant lead of 36487 votes, with counting still underway.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Tangla, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Tangla, where BJP’s Bikan Chandra Deka is currently leading with 45141 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Rohit Pariga, who has secured 18946 votes
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
Tangla Election Result: Bikan Chandra Deka ahead in Tangla, Rohit Pariga behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Tangla show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Bikan Chandra Deka securing 45141 votes. INC’s Rohit Pariga is currently trailing with 18946 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Tangla Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Tangla Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:19 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bikan Chandra Deka leading ahead of INC's Rohit Pariga by 26195 votes
Posted by :-Bikan Chandra Deka of BJP is currently leading in Tangla. Rohit Pariga of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 26195 votes between the two candidates.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Tangla, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Tangla, where BJP’s Bikan Chandra Deka is currently leading with 41606 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Jayanta Kumar Rabha, who has secured 16427 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bikan Chandra Deka inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Tangla, BJP’s Bikan Chandra Deka appears on track for a win against UPPL’s Jayanta Kumar Rabha. With counting ongoing, Bikan Chandra Deka currently holds a strong lead of 25179 votes over Jayanta Kumar Rabha.
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:41 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bikan Chandra Deka leading ahead of UPPL's Jayanta Kumar Rabha by 21771 votes
Posted by :-Bikan Chandra Deka of BJP is currently leading in Tangla. Jayanta Kumar Rabha of UPPL is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 21771 votes between the two candidates.
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