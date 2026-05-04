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Abhayapuri Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Bhupen Roy wins over INC’s Pradip Sarkar with 111154 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:50 IST
Abhayapuri Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Abhayapuri Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:50 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Bhupen Roy wins over INC’s Pradip Sarkar with 111154 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Abhayapuri are in. BJP’s Bhupen Roy has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Pradip Sarkar by a margin of 58926 votes
2:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Bhupen Roy wins over INC’s Pradip Sarkar with 84784 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Abhayapuri are in. BJP’s Bhupen Roy has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Pradip Sarkar by a margin of 46267 votes
2:03 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhupen Roy maintains lead of 84784 votes over INC's Pradip Sarkar
Posted by :-BJP's Bhupen Roy has maintained their lead in Abhayapuri. Currently, Bhupen Roy has polled 84784 votes and is leading over INC candidate Pradip Sarkar, who has polled 38517 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Abhayapuri Election Result: Bhupen Roy ahead in Abhayapuri, Pradip Sarkar behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Abhayapuri show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Bhupen Roy securing 78195 votes. INC’s Pradip Sarkar is currently trailing with 37592 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Abhayapuri Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Abhayapuri Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Abhayapuri Election Result: Bhupen Roy leads in Abhayapuri, Pradip Sarkar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Abhayapuri results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Bhupen Roy polling 78195 votes, while INC’s Pradip Sarkar trails with 37592 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
Pradip Sarkar Falls Behind in Abhayapuri Election Race
Posted by :-Pradip Sarkar right now is trailing from the Abhayapuri. Pradip Sarkar has polled 37592 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Bhupen Roy, who has polled 78195 votes.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Abhayapuri, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Abhayapuri, where BJP’s Bhupen Roy is currently leading with 70344 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Pradip Sarkar, who has secured 35665 votes
12:58 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhupen Roy inches towards victory with 70344 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Pradip Sarkar, who is currently in second place in Abhayapuri. BJP's Bhupen Roy is currently in first place with a massive lead of 34679 votes over Pradip Sarkar.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Abhayapuri Election Result: Bhupen Roy ahead in Abhayapuri, Pradip Sarkar behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Abhayapuri show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Bhupen Roy securing 63787 votes. INC’s Pradip Sarkar is currently trailing with 32339 votes
12:51 PM(6 months ago)
Abhayapuri Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Abhayapuri Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:43 PM(6 months ago)
Bhupen Roy behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Abhayapuri, Bhupen Roy of BJP is struggling as Pradip Sarkar of INC holds a significant lead of 31448 votes, with counting still underway.
12:26 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhupen Roy leading over INC's Pradip Sarkar by 23531 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Abhayapuri? Current counting trends favour Bhupen Roy of BJP. Bhupen Roy has polled 50247 votes so far and is currently leading over Pradip Sarkar of INC,who has polled 26716 votes.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Abhayapuri, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Abhayapuri, where BJP’s Bhupen Roy is currently leading with 41680 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Pradip Sarkar, who has secured 25449 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:07 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhupen Roy inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Abhayapuri, BJP’s Bhupen Roy appears on track for a win against INC’s Pradip Sarkar. With counting ongoing, Bhupen Roy currently holds a strong lead of 16231 votes over Pradip Sarkar.
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:53 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhupen Roy inches towards victory with 34139 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Pradip Sarkar, who is currently in second place in Abhayapuri. BJP's Bhupen Roy is currently in first place with a massive lead of 9991 votes over Pradip Sarkar.
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