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Chenga Election Result 2026 Highlights: INC Retains Chenga Seat as Abdur Rahim Ahmed Wins with 139167 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:51 IST
Chenga Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Chenga Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:51 PM(6 months ago)
INC Retains Chenga Seat as Abdur Rahim Ahmed Wins with 139167 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and INC has managed to retain the Chenga seat. INC's Abdur Rahim Ahmed has won from the seat, having polled 139167.
5:30 PM(6 months ago)
Abdur Rahim Ahmed of INC Secures Victory in Chenga with 136155 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Chenga has concluded, with Abdur Rahim Ahmed of INC winning the seat after securing 136155 votes.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:48 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Abdur Rahim Ahmed inches towards victory with 128038 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for AIUDF's Ashraful Hussain, who is currently in second place in Chenga. INC's Abdur Rahim Ahmed is currently in first place with a massive lead of 79654 votes over Ashraful Hussain.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Chenga, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Chenga, where INC’s Abdur Rahim Ahmed is currently leading with 55768 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Ashraful Hussain, who has secured 25398 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Chenga Election Result: Abdur Rahim Ahmed leads in Chenga, Ashraful Hussain trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Chenga results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Abdur Rahim Ahmed polling 55768 votes, while AIUDF’s Ashraful Hussain trails with 25398 votes
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Chenga, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Chenga, where INC’s Abdur Rahim Ahmed is currently leading with 55768 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Ashraful Hussain, who has secured 25398 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Chenga Election Result: Abdur Rahim Ahmed leads in Chenga, Ashraful Hussain trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Chenga results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Abdur Rahim Ahmed polling 55768 votes, while AIUDF’s Ashraful Hussain trails with 25398 votes
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Chenga Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Chenga here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Chenga Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Chenga Election Result: Abdur Rahim Ahmed ahead in Chenga, Ashraful Hussain behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Chenga show INC in the lead, with its candidate Abdur Rahim Ahmed securing 55768 votes. AIUDF’s Ashraful Hussain is currently trailing with 25398 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Chenga Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Chenga Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Chenga Election Result: Abdur Rahim Ahmed leads in Chenga, Ashraful Hussain trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Chenga results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Abdur Rahim Ahmed polling 55768 votes, while AIUDF’s Ashraful Hussain trails with 25398 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Abdur Rahim Ahmed leading over AIUDF's Ashraful Hussain by 30370 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Chenga? Current counting trends favour Abdur Rahim Ahmed of INC. Abdur Rahim Ahmed has polled 55768 votes so far and is currently leading over Ashraful Hussain of AIUDF,who has polled 25398 votes.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Chenga, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Chenga, where INC’s Abdur Rahim Ahmed is currently leading with 52516 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Ashraful Hussain, who has secured 23592 votes
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