Chenga Election Result 2026 Highlights: INC Retains Chenga Seat as Abdur Rahim Ahmed Wins with 139167 Votes

4:48 PM ( 6 months ago )

INC's Abdur Rahim Ahmed inches towards victory with 128038 votes

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Things pretty serious for AIUDF's Ashraful Hussain, who is currently in second place in Chenga. INC's Abdur Rahim Ahmed is currently in first place with a massive lead of 79654 votes over Ashraful Hussain.