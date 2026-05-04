Bilasipara Election Result 2026 Highlights: Jibesh Roy of AGP Secures Victory in Bilasipara with 85937 Votes

2:02 PM ( 6 months ago )

Close fight between INC's Amrit Badsha and AGP's Jibesh Roy

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In Bilasipara, Amrit Badsha and Jibesh Roy are in a tight contest. Amrit Badsha of INC and Jibesh Roy of AGP are battling neck-and-neck, with Amrit Badsha currently holding a slight lead according to the latest trends.