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Bilasipara Election Result 2026 Highlights: Jibesh Roy of AGP Secures Victory in Bilasipara with 85937 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:46 IST
Bilasipara Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Bilasipara Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:46 PM(6 months ago)
Jibesh Roy of AGP Secures Victory in Bilasipara with 85937 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Bilasipara has concluded, with Jibesh Roy of AGP winning the seat after securing 85937 votes.
5:46 PM(6 months ago)
Amrit Badsha Falls Behind in Bilasipara Election Race
Posted by :-Amrit Badsha right now is trailing from the Bilasipara. Amrit Badsha has polled 75042 votes so far and is trailing behind AGP'S Jibesh Roy, who has polled 80838 votes.
5:25 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:18 PM(6 months ago)
Jibesh Roy Ahead in Bilasipara Amid Ongoing Vote Count
Posted by :-Jibesh Roy is currently leading in Bilasipara, having secured 74634 votes so far, ahead of INC’s Amrit Badsha, who has polled 71463 votes.
5:11 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:58 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Bilasipara, with AGP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bilasipara, where INC’s Amrit Badsha is currently leading with 38704 votes. Trailing in second place is AGP’s Jibesh Roy, who has secured 34473 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Bilasipara Election Result: Amrit Badsha leads in Bilasipara, Jibesh Roy trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bilasipara results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Amrit Badsha polling 38704 votes, while AGP’s Jibesh Roy trails with 34473 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Bilasipara, with AGP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bilasipara, where INC’s Amrit Badsha is currently leading with 38704 votes. Trailing in second place is AGP’s Jibesh Roy, who has secured 34473 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Bilasipara Election Result: Amrit Badsha leads in Bilasipara, Jibesh Roy trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bilasipara results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Amrit Badsha polling 38704 votes, while AGP’s Jibesh Roy trails with 34473 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Bilasipara Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Bilasipara here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Bilasipara Assembly election results 2026 here
2:02 PM(6 months ago)
Close fight between INC's Amrit Badsha and AGP's Jibesh Roy
Posted by :-In Bilasipara, Amrit Badsha and Jibesh Roy are in a tight contest. Amrit Badsha of INC and Jibesh Roy of AGP are battling neck-and-neck, with Amrit Badsha currently holding a slight lead according to the latest trends.
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Bilasipara Election Result: Amrit Badsha ahead in Bilasipara, Jibesh Roy behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Bilasipara show INC in the lead, with its candidate Amrit Badsha securing 33538 votes. AGP’s Jibesh Roy is currently trailing with 31185 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Amrit Badsha Ahead in Bilasipara Amid Ongoing Vote Count
Posted by :-Amrit Badsha is currently leading in Bilasipara, having secured 33538 votes so far, ahead of AGP’s Jibesh Roy, who has polled 31185 votes.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Bilasipara Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Bilasipara Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Bilasipara Election Result: Jibesh Roy leads in Bilasipara, Amrit Badsha trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bilasipara results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Jibesh Roy polling 27461 votes, while INC’s Amrit Badsha trails with 26982 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
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