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Barpeta Election Result 2026 Highlights: AGP Retains Barpeta Seat as Dipak Kumar Das Wins with 94086 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 17:35 IST
Barpeta Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Barpeta Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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5:35 PM(6 months ago)
AGP Retains Barpeta Seat as Dipak Kumar Das Wins with 94086 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and AGP has managed to retain the Barpeta seat. AGP's Dipak Kumar Das has won from the seat, having polled 94086.
5:30 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Dipak Kumar Das leading over IND's Gagan Chandra Haloi by 47402 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Barpeta? Current counting trends favour Dipak Kumar Das of AGP. Dipak Kumar Das has polled 94086 votes so far and is currently leading over Gagan Chandra Haloi of IND,who has polled 46684 votes.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:47 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Dipak Kumar Das leading ahead of IND's Gagan Chandra Haloi by 47497 votes
Posted by :-Dipak Kumar Das of AGP is currently leading in Barpeta. Gagan Chandra Haloi of IND is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 47497 votes between the two candidates.
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Barpeta, with IND trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Barpeta, where AGP’s Dipak Kumar Das is currently leading with 53137 votes. Trailing in second place is IND’s Gagan Chandra Haloi, who has secured 24957 votes
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Barpeta Election Result: Dipak Kumar Das leads in Barpeta, Gagan Chandra Haloi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Barpeta results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Dipak Kumar Das polling 53137 votes, while IND’s Gagan Chandra Haloi trails with 24957 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Barpeta, with IND trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Barpeta, where AGP’s Dipak Kumar Das is currently leading with 53137 votes. Trailing in second place is IND’s Gagan Chandra Haloi, who has secured 24957 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Barpeta Election Result: Dipak Kumar Das leads in Barpeta, Gagan Chandra Haloi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Barpeta results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Dipak Kumar Das polling 53137 votes, while IND’s Gagan Chandra Haloi trails with 24957 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Barpeta Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Barpeta here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Barpeta Assembly election results 2026 here
2:02 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Dipak Kumar Das leading over IND's Gagan Chandra Haloi by 28180 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Barpeta? Current counting trends favour Dipak Kumar Das of AGP. Dipak Kumar Das has polled 53137 votes so far and is currently leading over Gagan Chandra Haloi of IND,who has polled 24957 votes.
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Barpeta Election Result: Dipak Kumar Das ahead in Barpeta, Gagan Chandra Haloi behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Barpeta show AGP in the lead, with its candidate Dipak Kumar Das securing 46106 votes. IND’s Gagan Chandra Haloi is currently trailing with 23225 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Barpeta Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Barpeta Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Barpeta Election Result: Dipak Kumar Das leads in Barpeta, Gagan Chandra Haloi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Barpeta results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Dipak Kumar Das polling 46106 votes, while IND’s Gagan Chandra Haloi trails with 23225 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Barpeta, with IND trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Barpeta, where AGP’s Dipak Kumar Das is currently leading with 46106 votes. Trailing in second place is IND’s Gagan Chandra Haloi, who has secured 23225 votes
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