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Dhubri Election Result 2026 Highlights: INC’s Baby Begum wins over AIUDF’s Nazrul Hoque with 118362 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:24 IST
Dhubri Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Dhubri Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:24 PM(6 months ago)
INC’s Baby Begum wins over AIUDF’s Nazrul Hoque with 118362 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Dhubri are in. INC’s Baby Begum has clinched the assembly seat, defeating AIUDF’s Nazrul Hoque by a margin of 68661 votes
5:38 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Baby Begum inches towards victory with 111207 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for BJP's Uttam Prasad, who is currently in second place in Dhubri. INC's Baby Begum is currently in first place with a massive lead of 64369 votes over Uttam Prasad.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Baby Begum inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Dhubri, INC’s Baby Begum appears on track for a win against BJP’s Uttam Prasad. With counting ongoing, Baby Begum currently holds a strong lead of 54506 votes over Uttam Prasad.
5:09 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Baby Begum inches towards victory with 97762 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for BJP's Uttam Prasad, who is currently in second place in Dhubri. INC's Baby Begum is currently in first place with a massive lead of 54506 votes over Uttam Prasad.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Dhubri, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dhubri, where INC’s Baby Begum is currently leading with 50901 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Nazrul Hoque, who has secured 22517 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Dhubri Election Result: Baby Begum leads in Dhubri, Nazrul Hoque trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dhubri results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Baby Begum polling 50901 votes, while AIUDF’s Nazrul Hoque trails with 22517 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Dhubri, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dhubri, where INC’s Baby Begum is currently leading with 50901 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Nazrul Hoque, who has secured 22517 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dhubri Election Result: Baby Begum leads in Dhubri, Nazrul Hoque trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dhubri results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Baby Begum polling 50901 votes, while AIUDF’s Nazrul Hoque trails with 22517 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Dhubri Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Dhubri here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Dhubri Assembly election results 2026 here
2:02 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Baby Begum maintains lead of 50901 votes over AIUDF's Nazrul Hoque
Posted by :-INC's Baby Begum has maintained their lead in Dhubri. Currently, Baby Begum has polled 50901 votes and is leading over AIUDF candidate Nazrul Hoque, who has polled 22517 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dhubri Election Result: Baby Begum ahead in Dhubri, Nazrul Hoque behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dhubri show INC in the lead, with its candidate Baby Begum securing 46027 votes. AIUDF’s Nazrul Hoque is currently trailing with 21917 votes
1:47 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Baby Begum leading over AIUDF's Nazrul Hoque by 24110 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Dhubri? Current counting trends favour Baby Begum of INC. Baby Begum has polled 46027 votes so far and is currently leading over Nazrul Hoque of AIUDF,who has polled 21917 votes.
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Dhubri Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dhubri Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Dhubri Election Result: Baby Begum leads in Dhubri, Nazrul Hoque trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dhubri results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Baby Begum polling 45115 votes, while AIUDF’s Nazrul Hoque trails with 21729 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Baby Begum inches towards victory with 45115 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for AIUDF's Nazrul Hoque, who is currently in second place in Dhubri. INC's Baby Begum is currently in first place with a massive lead of 23386 votes over Nazrul Hoque.
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