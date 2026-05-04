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Srijangram Election Result 2026 Highlights: INC Retains Srijangram Seat as Md. Nurul Islam Wins with 106716 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 18:32 IST
Srijangram Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Srijangram Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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6:32 PM(6 months ago)
INC Retains Srijangram Seat as Md. Nurul Islam Wins with 106716 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and INC has managed to retain the Srijangram seat. INC's Md. Nurul Islam has won from the seat, having polled 106716.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:13 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Md. Nurul Islam secures comfortable lead with 105662
Posted by :-Counting underway in Srijangram, but things look pretty good for INC candidate Md. Nurul Islam currently. Md. Nurul Islam has a comfortable lead of 17655 votes over AIUDF candidate Rejaul Karim Sarkar right now.
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:58 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Srijangram, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Srijangram, where INC’s Md. Nurul Islam is currently leading with 73003 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Rejaul Karim Sarkar, who has secured 49039 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Srijangram Election Result: Md. Nurul Islam leads in Srijangram, Rejaul Karim Sarkar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Srijangram results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Md. Nurul Islam polling 73003 votes, while AIUDF’s Rejaul Karim Sarkar trails with 49039 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Srijangram, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Srijangram, where INC’s Md. Nurul Islam is currently leading with 73003 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Rejaul Karim Sarkar, who has secured 49039 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Srijangram Election Result: Md. Nurul Islam leads in Srijangram, Rejaul Karim Sarkar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Srijangram results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Md. Nurul Islam polling 73003 votes, while AIUDF’s Rejaul Karim Sarkar trails with 49039 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Srijangram Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Srijangram here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Srijangram Assembly election results 2026 here
2:03 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Md. Nurul Islam inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Srijangram, INC’s Md. Nurul Islam appears on track for a win against AIUDF’s Rejaul Karim Sarkar. With counting ongoing, Md. Nurul Islam currently holds a strong lead of 23964 votes over Rejaul Karim Sarkar.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Srijangram Election Result: Md. Nurul Islam ahead in Srijangram, Rejaul Karim Sarkar behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Srijangram show INC in the lead, with its candidate Md. Nurul Islam securing 68356 votes. AIUDF’s Rejaul Karim Sarkar is currently trailing with 43314 votes
1:49 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Md. Nurul Islam inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Srijangram, INC’s Md. Nurul Islam appears on track for a win against AIUDF’s Rejaul Karim Sarkar. With counting ongoing, Md. Nurul Islam currently holds a strong lead of 25042 votes over Rejaul Karim Sarkar.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Srijangram Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Srijangram Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:27 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Md. Nurul Islam leading over AIUDF's Rejaul Karim Sarkar by 25959 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Srijangram? Current counting trends favour Md. Nurul Islam of INC. Md. Nurul Islam has polled 63832 votes so far and is currently leading over Rejaul Karim Sarkar of AIUDF,who has polled 37873 votes.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Srijangram Election Result: Md. Nurul Islam leads in Srijangram, Rejaul Karim Sarkar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Srijangram results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Md. Nurul Islam polling 59454 votes, while AIUDF’s Rejaul Karim Sarkar trails with 33094 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
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