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Goalpara East Election Result 2026 Highlights: Abul Kalam Alam of INC Secures Victory in Goalpara East with 102205 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:49 IST
Goalpara East Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Goalpara East Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:49 PM(6 months ago)
Abul Kalam Alam of INC Secures Victory in Goalpara East with 102205 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Goalpara East has concluded, with Abul Kalam Alam of INC winning the seat after securing 102205 votes.
6:54 PM(6 months ago)
INC’s Abul Kalam Alam wins over AGP’s Abdur Rahim Zibran with 95522 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Goalpara East are in. INC’s Abul Kalam Alam has clinched the assembly seat, defeating AGP’s Abdur Rahim Zibran by a margin of 46570 votes
6:37 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Abul Kalam Alam inches towards victory with 90284 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for AGP's Abdur Rahim Zibran, who is currently in second place in Goalpara East. INC's Abul Kalam Alam is currently in first place with a massive lead of 45045 votes over Abdur Rahim Zibran.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:11 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:58 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Goalpara East, with AGP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Goalpara East, where INC’s Abul Kalam Alam is currently leading with 21930 votes. Trailing in second place is AGP’s Abdur Rahim Zibran, who has secured 18550 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Goalpara East Election Result: Abul Kalam Alam leads in Goalpara East, Abdur Rahim Zibran trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Goalpara East results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Abul Kalam Alam polling 21930 votes, while AGP’s Abdur Rahim Zibran trails with 18550 votes
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Goalpara East, with AGP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Goalpara East, where INC’s Abul Kalam Alam is currently leading with 21930 votes. Trailing in second place is AGP’s Abdur Rahim Zibran, who has secured 18550 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Goalpara East Election Result: Abul Kalam Alam leads in Goalpara East, Abdur Rahim Zibran trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Goalpara East results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Abul Kalam Alam polling 21930 votes, while AGP’s Abdur Rahim Zibran trails with 18550 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Goalpara East Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Goalpara East here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Goalpara East Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Goalpara East Election Result: Abul Kalam Alam ahead in Goalpara East, Abdur Rahim Zibran behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Goalpara East show INC in the lead, with its candidate Abul Kalam Alam securing 21930 votes. AGP’s Abdur Rahim Zibran is currently trailing with 18550 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Goalpara East Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Goalpara East Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Goalpara East Election Result: Abul Kalam Alam leads in Goalpara East, Abdur Rahim Zibran trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Goalpara East results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Abul Kalam Alam polling 21930 votes, while AGP’s Abdur Rahim Zibran trails with 18550 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Goalpara East, with AGP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Goalpara East, where INC’s Abul Kalam Alam is currently leading with 21930 votes. Trailing in second place is AGP’s Abdur Rahim Zibran, who has secured 18550 votes
1:05 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Abul Kalam Alam leading ahead of AGP's Abdur Rahim Zibran by 5007 votes
Posted by :-Abul Kalam Alam of INC is currently leading in Goalpara East. Abdur Rahim Zibran of AGP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 5007 votes between the two candidates.
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