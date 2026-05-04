Goalpara East Election Result 2026 Highlights: Abul Kalam Alam of INC Secures Victory in Goalpara East with 102205 Votes

6:37 PM ( 6 months ago )

INC's Abul Kalam Alam inches towards victory with 90284 votes

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Things pretty serious for AGP's Abdur Rahim Zibran, who is currently in second place in Goalpara East. INC's Abul Kalam Alam is currently in first place with a massive lead of 45045 votes over Abdur Rahim Zibran.