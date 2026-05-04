Bhowanipur–Sorbhog Election Result 2026 Highlights: Ranjeet Kumar Dass of BJP Secures Victory in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog with 113069 Votes

1:49 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Ranjeet Kumar Dass inches towards victory with 74498 votes

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Things pretty serious for CPM's Manoranjan Talukdar, who is currently in second place in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog. BJP's Ranjeet Kumar Dass is currently in first place with a massive lead of 19401 votes over Manoranjan Talukdar.