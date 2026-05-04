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Bhowanipur–Sorbhog Election Result 2026 Highlights: Ranjeet Kumar Dass of BJP Secures Victory in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog with 113069 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:52 IST
Bhowanipur–Sorbhog Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Bhowanipur–Sorbhog Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:52 PM(6 months ago)
Ranjeet Kumar Dass of BJP Secures Victory in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog with 113069 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog has concluded, with Ranjeet Kumar Dass of BJP winning the seat after securing 113069 votes.
3:30 PM(6 months ago)
Ranjeet Kumar Dass of BJP Secures Victory in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog with 104150 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog has concluded, with Ranjeet Kumar Dass of BJP winning the seat after securing 104150 votes.
3:24 PM(6 months ago)
Ranjeet Kumar Dass behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Bhowanipur–Sorbhog, Ranjeet Kumar Dass of BJP is struggling as Manoranjan Talukdar of CPM holds a significant lead of 34697 votes, with counting still underway.
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog, with CPM trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog, where BJP’s Ranjeet Kumar Dass is currently leading with 80869 votes. Trailing in second place is CPM’s Manoranjan Talukdar, who has secured 59365 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Bhowanipur–Sorbhog Election Result: Ranjeet Kumar Dass leads in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog, Manoranjan Talukdar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bhowanipur–Sorbhog results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Ranjeet Kumar Dass polling 80869 votes, while CPM’s Manoranjan Talukdar trails with 59365 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Bhowanipur–Sorbhog Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Bhowanipur–Sorbhog here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Bhowanipur–Sorbhog Assembly election results 2026 here
2:03 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ranjeet Kumar Dass leading over CPM's Manoranjan Talukdar by 21504 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Bhowanipur–Sorbhog? Current counting trends favour Ranjeet Kumar Dass of BJP. Ranjeet Kumar Dass has polled 80869 votes so far and is currently leading over Manoranjan Talukdar of CPM,who has polled 59365 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Bhowanipur–Sorbhog Election Result: Ranjeet Kumar Dass ahead in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog, Manoranjan Talukdar behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Bhowanipur–Sorbhog show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Ranjeet Kumar Dass securing 74498 votes. CPM’s Manoranjan Talukdar is currently trailing with 55097 votes
1:49 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ranjeet Kumar Dass inches towards victory with 74498 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for CPM's Manoranjan Talukdar, who is currently in second place in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog. BJP's Ranjeet Kumar Dass is currently in first place with a massive lead of 19401 votes over Manoranjan Talukdar.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Bhowanipur–Sorbhog Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Bhowanipur–Sorbhog Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:25 PM(6 months ago)
Ranjeet Kumar Dass behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Bhowanipur–Sorbhog, Ranjeet Kumar Dass of BJP is struggling as Manoranjan Talukdar of CPM holds a significant lead of 20183 votes, with counting still underway.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Bhowanipur–Sorbhog Election Result: Ranjeet Kumar Dass leads in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog, Manoranjan Talukdar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bhowanipur–Sorbhog results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Ranjeet Kumar Dass polling 69048 votes, while CPM’s Manoranjan Talukdar trails with 48865 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog, with CPM trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog, where BJP’s Ranjeet Kumar Dass is currently leading with 60753 votes. Trailing in second place is CPM’s Manoranjan Talukdar, who has secured 47895 votes
1:01 PM(6 months ago)
Ranjeet Kumar Dass behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Bhowanipur–Sorbhog, Ranjeet Kumar Dass of BJP is struggling as Manoranjan Talukdar of CPM holds a significant lead of 12858 votes, with counting still underway.
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Bhowanipur–Sorbhog Election Result: Ranjeet Kumar Dass ahead in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog, Manoranjan Talukdar behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Bhowanipur–Sorbhog show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Ranjeet Kumar Dass securing 45339 votes. CPM’s Manoranjan Talukdar is currently trailing with 43204 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Bhowanipur–Sorbhog Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Bhowanipur–Sorbhog Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:32 PM(6 months ago)
Ranjeet Kumar Dass Ahead in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog Amid Ongoing Vote Count
Posted by :-Ranjeet Kumar Dass is currently leading in Bhowanipur–Sorbhog, having secured 45339 votes so far, ahead of CPM’s Manoranjan Talukdar, who has polled 43204 votes.
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