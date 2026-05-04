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Pakabetbari Election Result 2026 Highlights: INC’s Jakir Hussain Sikdar wins over AIUDF’s Minakshi Rahman with 157748 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:46 IST
Pakabetbari Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Pakabetbari Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:46 PM(6 months ago)
INC’s Jakir Hussain Sikdar wins over AIUDF’s Minakshi Rahman with 157748 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Pakabetbari are in. INC’s Jakir Hussain Sikdar has clinched the assembly seat, defeating AIUDF’s Minakshi Rahman by a margin of 65267 votes
4:47 PM(6 months ago)
Jakir Hussain Sikdar of INC Secures Victory in Pakabetbari with 156318 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Pakabetbari has concluded, with Jakir Hussain Sikdar of INC winning the seat after securing 156318 votes.
4:41 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Jakir Hussain Sikdar secures comfortable lead with 149877
Posted by :-Counting underway in Pakabetbari, but things look pretty good for INC candidate Jakir Hussain Sikdar currently. Jakir Hussain Sikdar has a comfortable lead of 63154 votes over AIUDF candidate Minakshi Rahman right now.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Pakabetbari, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Pakabetbari, where INC’s Jakir Hussain Sikdar is currently leading with 100268 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Minakshi Rahman, who has secured 56544 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Pakabetbari Election Result: Jakir Hussain Sikdar leads in Pakabetbari, Minakshi Rahman trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Pakabetbari results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Jakir Hussain Sikdar polling 100268 votes, while AIUDF’s Minakshi Rahman trails with 56544 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Pakabetbari, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Pakabetbari, where INC’s Jakir Hussain Sikdar is currently leading with 100268 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Minakshi Rahman, who has secured 56544 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Pakabetbari Election Result: Jakir Hussain Sikdar leads in Pakabetbari, Minakshi Rahman trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Pakabetbari results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Jakir Hussain Sikdar polling 100268 votes, while AIUDF’s Minakshi Rahman trails with 56544 votes
2:34 PM(6 months ago)
Jakir Hussain Sikdar behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Pakabetbari, Jakir Hussain Sikdar of INC is struggling as Minakshi Rahman of AIUDF holds a significant lead of 43724 votes, with counting still underway.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Pakabetbari Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Pakabetbari here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Pakabetbari Assembly election results 2026 here
1:59 PM(6 months ago)
Minakshi Rahman Falls Behind in Pakabetbari Election Race
Posted by :-Minakshi Rahman right now is trailing from the Pakabetbari. Minakshi Rahman has polled 47051 votes so far and is trailing behind INC'S Jakir Hussain Sikdar, who has polled 87227 votes.
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Pakabetbari Election Result: Jakir Hussain Sikdar ahead in Pakabetbari, Minakshi Rahman behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Pakabetbari show INC in the lead, with its candidate Jakir Hussain Sikdar securing 80383 votes. AIUDF’s Minakshi Rahman is currently trailing with 42085 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Pakabetbari Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Pakabetbari Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:25 PM(6 months ago)
Jakir Hussain Sikdar behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Pakabetbari, Jakir Hussain Sikdar of INC is struggling as Minakshi Rahman of AIUDF holds a significant lead of 38298 votes, with counting still underway.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Pakabetbari Election Result: Jakir Hussain Sikdar leads in Pakabetbari, Minakshi Rahman trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Pakabetbari results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Jakir Hussain Sikdar polling 80383 votes, while AIUDF’s Minakshi Rahman trails with 42085 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Pakabetbari, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Pakabetbari, where INC’s Jakir Hussain Sikdar is currently leading with 74580 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Minakshi Rahman, who has secured 36983 votes
1:02 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Jakir Hussain Sikdar maintains lead of 74580 votes over AIUDF's Minakshi Rahman
Posted by :-INC's Jakir Hussain Sikdar has maintained their lead in Pakabetbari. Currently, Jakir Hussain Sikdar has polled 74580 votes and is leading over AIUDF candidate Minakshi Rahman, who has polled 36983 votes.
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