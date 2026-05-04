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Mankachar Election Result 2026 Highlights: Mohibur Rohman of INC Defeats Zabed Islam of AGP by 53146 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 6, 2026 18:23 IST
Mankachar Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Mankachar Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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6:23 PM(6 months ago)
Mohibur Rohman of INC Defeats Zabed Islam of AGP by 53146 Votes
Posted by :-The Mankachar assembly election results are in. INC’s Mohibur Rohman has emerged victorious, defeating AGP’s Zabed Islam. Mohibur Rohman secured 169036 votes, while Zabed Islam managed 115890 votes
5:35 PM(6 months ago)
Mohibur Rohman of INC Secures Victory in Mankachar with 144751 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Mankachar has concluded, with Mohibur Rohman of INC winning the seat after securing 144751 votes.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:58 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Mohibur Rohman secures comfortable lead with 132747
Posted by :-Counting underway in Mankachar, but things look pretty good for INC candidate Mohibur Rohman currently. Mohibur Rohman has a comfortable lead of 52894 votes over AGP candidate Zabed Islam right now.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Mankachar, with AGP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Mankachar, where INC’s Mohibur Rohman is currently leading with 88616 votes. Trailing in second place is AGP’s Zabed Islam, who has secured 46347 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Mankachar Election Result: Mohibur Rohman leads in Mankachar, Zabed Islam trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Mankachar results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Mohibur Rohman polling 88616 votes, while AGP’s Zabed Islam trails with 46347 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Mankachar, with AGP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Mankachar, where INC’s Mohibur Rohman is currently leading with 88616 votes. Trailing in second place is AGP’s Zabed Islam, who has secured 46347 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Mankachar Election Result: Mohibur Rohman leads in Mankachar, Zabed Islam trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Mankachar results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Mohibur Rohman polling 88616 votes, while AGP’s Zabed Islam trails with 46347 votes
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Mankachar Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Mankachar here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Mankachar Assembly election results 2026 here
2:03 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Mohibur Rohman maintains lead of 88616 votes over AGP's Zabed Islam
Posted by :-INC's Mohibur Rohman has maintained their lead in Mankachar. Currently, Mohibur Rohman has polled 88616 votes and is leading over AGP candidate Zabed Islam, who has polled 46347 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Mankachar Election Result: Mohibur Rohman ahead in Mankachar, Zabed Islam behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Mankachar show INC in the lead, with its candidate Mohibur Rohman securing 81762 votes. AGP’s Zabed Islam is currently trailing with 42161 votes
1:46 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Mohibur Rohman maintains lead of 81762 votes over AGP's Zabed Islam
Posted by :-INC's Mohibur Rohman has maintained their lead in Mankachar. Currently, Mohibur Rohman has polled 81762 votes and is leading over AGP candidate Zabed Islam, who has polled 42161 votes.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Mankachar Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Mankachar Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Mankachar Election Result: Mohibur Rohman leads in Mankachar, Zabed Islam trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Mankachar results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Mohibur Rohman polling 76190 votes, while AGP’s Zabed Islam trails with 36759 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
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