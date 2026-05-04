Bongaigaon Election Result 2026 Highlights: Diptimayee Choudhury of AGP Defeats Girish Baruah of INC by 24998 Votes

5:39 PM ( 6 months ago )

AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury leading ahead of INC's Girish Baruah by 22816 votes

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Diptimayee Choudhury of AGP is currently leading in Bongaigaon. Girish Baruah of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 22816 votes between the two candidates.