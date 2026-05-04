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Bongaigaon Election Result 2026 Highlights: Diptimayee Choudhury of AGP Defeats Girish Baruah of INC by 24998 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 18:33 IST
Bongaigaon Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Bongaigaon Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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6:33 PM(6 months ago)
Diptimayee Choudhury of AGP Defeats Girish Baruah of INC by 24998 Votes
Posted by :-The Bongaigaon assembly election results are in. AGP’s Diptimayee Choudhury has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Girish Baruah. Diptimayee Choudhury secured 72247 votes, while Girish Baruah managed 47249 votes
5:39 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury leading ahead of INC's Girish Baruah by 22816 votes
Posted by :-Diptimayee Choudhury of AGP is currently leading in Bongaigaon. Girish Baruah of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 22816 votes between the two candidates.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:13 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury inches towards victory with 63321 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Girish Baruah, who is currently in second place in Bongaigaon. AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury is currently in first place with a massive lead of 20289 votes over Girish Baruah.
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Bongaigaon, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bongaigaon, where AGP’s Diptimayee Choudhury is currently leading with 63321 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Girish Baruah, who has secured 43032 votes
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Bongaigaon Election Result: Diptimayee Choudhury leads in Bongaigaon, Girish Baruah trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bongaigaon results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Diptimayee Choudhury polling 44204 votes, while INC’s Girish Baruah trails with 22537 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Bongaigaon, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bongaigaon, where AGP’s Diptimayee Choudhury is currently leading with 44204 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Girish Baruah, who has secured 22537 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Bongaigaon Election Result: Diptimayee Choudhury leads in Bongaigaon, Girish Baruah trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bongaigaon results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Diptimayee Choudhury polling 44204 votes, while INC’s Girish Baruah trails with 22537 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Bongaigaon Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Bongaigaon here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Bongaigaon Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Bongaigaon Election Result: Diptimayee Choudhury ahead in Bongaigaon, Girish Baruah behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Bongaigaon show AGP in the lead, with its candidate Diptimayee Choudhury securing 44204 votes. INC’s Girish Baruah is currently trailing with 22537 votes
1:50 PM(6 months ago)
Diptimayee Choudhury behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Bongaigaon, Diptimayee Choudhury of AGP is struggling as Girish Baruah of INC holds a significant lead of 21667 votes, with counting still underway.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Bongaigaon Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Bongaigaon Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Bongaigaon Election Result: Diptimayee Choudhury leads in Bongaigaon, Girish Baruah trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bongaigaon results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Diptimayee Choudhury polling 39083 votes, while INC’s Girish Baruah trails with 21055 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury maintains lead of 39083 votes over INC's Girish Baruah
Posted by :-AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury has maintained their lead in Bongaigaon. Currently, Diptimayee Choudhury has polled 39083 votes and is leading over INC candidate Girish Baruah, who has polled 21055 votes.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
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