Tihu Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Chandramohan Patowary wins over INC’s Ratul Patowary with 100855 votes

2:35 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Chandramohan Patowary leading ahead of INC's Ratul Patowary by 20873 votes

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Chandramohan Patowary of BJP is currently leading in Tihu. Ratul Patowary of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 20873 votes between the two candidates.