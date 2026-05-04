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Tihu Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Chandramohan Patowary wins over INC’s Ratul Patowary with 100855 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 18:34 IST
Tihu Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Tihu Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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6:34 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Chandramohan Patowary wins over INC’s Ratul Patowary with 100855 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Tihu are in. BJP’s Chandramohan Patowary has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Ratul Patowary by a margin of 26496 votes
5:51 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Chandramohan Patowary inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Tihu, BJP’s Chandramohan Patowary appears on track for a win against INC’s Ratul Patowary. With counting ongoing, Chandramohan Patowary currently holds a strong lead of 33774 votes over Ratul Patowary.
5:40 PM(6 months ago)
Ratul Patowary Falls Behind in Tihu Election Race
Posted by :-Ratul Patowary right now is trailing from the Tihu. Ratul Patowary has polled 60413 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Chandramohan Patowary, who has polled 93833 votes.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Tihu, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Tihu, where BJP’s Chandramohan Patowary is currently leading with 68098 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ratul Patowary, who has secured 40583 votes
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Chandramohan Patowary secures comfortable lead with 68098
Posted by :-Counting underway in Tihu, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Chandramohan Patowary currently. Chandramohan Patowary has a comfortable lead of 27515 votes over INC candidate Ratul Patowary right now.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Tihu Election Result: Chandramohan Patowary leads in Tihu, Ratul Patowary trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Tihu results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Chandramohan Patowary polling 49730 votes, while INC’s Ratul Patowary trails with 28857 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Tihu, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Tihu, where BJP’s Chandramohan Patowary is currently leading with 49730 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ratul Patowary, who has secured 28857 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Tihu Election Result: Chandramohan Patowary leads in Tihu, Ratul Patowary trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Tihu results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Chandramohan Patowary polling 49730 votes, while INC’s Ratul Patowary trails with 28857 votes
2:35 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Chandramohan Patowary leading ahead of INC's Ratul Patowary by 20873 votes
Posted by :-Chandramohan Patowary of BJP is currently leading in Tihu. Ratul Patowary of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 20873 votes between the two candidates.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Chandramohan Patowary leading over INC's Ratul Patowary by 19129 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Tihu? Current counting trends favour Chandramohan Patowary of BJP. Chandramohan Patowary has polled 44960 votes so far and is currently leading over Ratul Patowary of INC,who has polled 25831 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Tihu Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Tihu here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Tihu Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Tihu Election Result: Chandramohan Patowary ahead in Tihu, Ratul Patowary behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Tihu show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Chandramohan Patowary securing 35332 votes. INC’s Ratul Patowary is currently trailing with 18578 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Tihu Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Tihu Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Tihu Election Result: Chandramohan Patowary leads in Tihu, Ratul Patowary trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Tihu results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Chandramohan Patowary polling 35332 votes, while INC’s Ratul Patowary trails with 18578 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
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