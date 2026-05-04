Advertisement
Jaleshwar Election Result 2026 Highlights: Aftab Uddin Mollah of INC Secures Victory in Jaleshwar with 162174 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 17:38 IST
Jaleshwar Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Jaleshwar Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
.
5:38 PM(6 months ago)
Aftab Uddin Mollah of INC Secures Victory in Jaleshwar with 162174 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Jaleshwar has concluded, with Aftab Uddin Mollah of INC winning the seat after securing 162174 votes.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:58 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Jaleshwar, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Jaleshwar, where INC’s Aftab Uddin Mollah is currently leading with 74994 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Sheikh Shah Alam, who has secured 25369 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Jaleshwar Election Result: Aftab Uddin Mollah leads in Jaleshwar, Sheikh Shah Alam trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Jaleshwar results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Aftab Uddin Mollah polling 74994 votes, while AIUDF’s Sheikh Shah Alam trails with 25369 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Jaleshwar, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Jaleshwar, where INC’s Aftab Uddin Mollah is currently leading with 74994 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Sheikh Shah Alam, who has secured 25369 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Jaleshwar Election Result: Aftab Uddin Mollah leads in Jaleshwar, Sheikh Shah Alam trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Jaleshwar results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Aftab Uddin Mollah polling 74994 votes, while AIUDF’s Sheikh Shah Alam trails with 25369 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Jaleshwar Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Jaleshwar here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Jaleshwar Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Jaleshwar Election Result: Aftab Uddin Mollah ahead in Jaleshwar, Sheikh Shah Alam behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Jaleshwar show INC in the lead, with its candidate Aftab Uddin Mollah securing 74994 votes. AIUDF’s Sheikh Shah Alam is currently trailing with 25369 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Jaleshwar Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Jaleshwar Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:27 PM(6 months ago)
Aftab Uddin Mollah behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Jaleshwar, Aftab Uddin Mollah of INC is struggling as Sheikh Shah Alam of AIUDF holds a significant lead of 49625 votes, with counting still underway.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Jaleshwar Election Result: Aftab Uddin Mollah leads in Jaleshwar, Sheikh Shah Alam trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Jaleshwar results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Aftab Uddin Mollah polling 69158 votes, while AIUDF’s Sheikh Shah Alam trails with 24478 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Aftab Uddin Mollah leading over AIUDF's Sheikh Shah Alam by 44680 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Jaleshwar? Current counting trends favour Aftab Uddin Mollah of INC. Aftab Uddin Mollah has polled 69158 votes so far and is currently leading over Sheikh Shah Alam of AIUDF,who has polled 24478 votes.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Jaleshwar, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Jaleshwar, where INC’s Aftab Uddin Mollah is currently leading with 59281 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Sheikh Shah Alam, who has secured 21178 votes
12:58 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Aftab Uddin Mollah secures comfortable lead with 59281
Posted by :-Counting underway in Jaleshwar, but things look pretty good for INC candidate Aftab Uddin Mollah currently. Aftab Uddin Mollah has a comfortable lead of 38103 votes over AIUDF candidate Sheikh Shah Alam right now.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today