Jaleshwar Election Result 2026 Highlights: Aftab Uddin Mollah of INC Secures Victory in Jaleshwar with 162174 Votes

1:21 PM ( 6 months ago )

INC's Aftab Uddin Mollah leading over AIUDF's Sheikh Shah Alam by 44680 votes

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Who will win Jaleshwar? Current counting trends favour Aftab Uddin Mollah of INC. Aftab Uddin Mollah has polled 69158 votes so far and is currently leading over Sheikh Shah Alam of AIUDF,who has polled 24478 votes.