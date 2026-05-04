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Goalpara West Election Result 2026 Highlights: Pabitra Rabha of BJP Defeats Markline Marak of INC by 39917 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:49 IST
Goalpara West Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Goalpara West Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:49 PM(6 months ago)
Pabitra Rabha of BJP Defeats Markline Marak of INC by 39917 Votes
Posted by :-The Goalpara West assembly election results are in. BJP’s Pabitra Rabha has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Markline Marak. Pabitra Rabha secured 92216 votes, while Markline Marak managed 52299 votes
2:10 PM(6 months ago)
Pabitra Rabha of BJP Defeats Markline Marak of INC by 21948 Votes
Posted by :-The Goalpara West assembly election results are in. BJP’s Pabitra Rabha has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Markline Marak. Pabitra Rabha secured 53577 votes, while Markline Marak managed 31629 votes
2:03 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pabitra Rabha leading over INC's Markline Marak by 23916 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Goalpara West? Current counting trends favour Pabitra Rabha of BJP. Pabitra Rabha has polled 50743 votes so far and is currently leading over Markline Marak of INC,who has polled 26827 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Goalpara West Election Result: Pabitra Rabha ahead in Goalpara West, Markline Marak behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Goalpara West show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Pabitra Rabha securing 46126 votes. INC’s Markline Marak is currently trailing with 24029 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Goalpara West Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Goalpara West Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Goalpara West Election Result: Pabitra Rabha leads in Goalpara West, Markline Marak trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Goalpara West results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Pabitra Rabha polling 46126 votes, while INC’s Markline Marak trails with 24029 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pabitra Rabha leading ahead of INC's Markline Marak by 22097 votes
Posted by :-Pabitra Rabha of BJP is currently leading in Goalpara West. Markline Marak of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 22097 votes between the two candidates.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Goalpara West, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Goalpara West, where BJP’s Pabitra Rabha is currently leading with 42034 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Markline Marak, who has secured 21173 votes
12:58 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pabitra Rabha secures comfortable lead with 42034
Posted by :-Counting underway in Goalpara West, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Pabitra Rabha currently. Pabitra Rabha has a comfortable lead of 20861 votes over INC candidate Markline Marak right now.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Goalpara West Election Result: Pabitra Rabha ahead in Goalpara West, Markline Marak behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Goalpara West show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Pabitra Rabha securing 42034 votes. INC’s Markline Marak is currently trailing with 21173 votes
12:51 PM(6 months ago)
Goalpara West Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Goalpara West Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:34 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pabitra Rabha inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Goalpara West, BJP’s Pabitra Rabha appears on track for a win against INC’s Markline Marak. With counting ongoing, Pabitra Rabha currently holds a strong lead of 18381 votes over Markline Marak.
12:13 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pabitra Rabha inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Goalpara West, BJP’s Pabitra Rabha appears on track for a win against INC’s Markline Marak. With counting ongoing, Pabitra Rabha currently holds a strong lead of 20150 votes over Markline Marak.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Goalpara West, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Goalpara West, where BJP’s Pabitra Rabha is currently leading with 34498 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Markline Marak, who has secured 14348 votes
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:50 AM(6 months ago)
Markline Marak Falls Behind in Goalpara West Election Race
Posted by :-Markline Marak right now is trailing from the Goalpara West. Markline Marak has polled 10848 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Pabitra Rabha, who has polled 31683 votes.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
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