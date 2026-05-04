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Gauripur Election Result 2026 Highlights: INC’s Abdus Ali Sarkar wins over AIUDF’s Nizanur Rahman with 182971 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 6, 2026 18:22 IST
Gauripur Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Gauripur Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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6:22 PM(6 months ago)
INC’s Abdus Ali Sarkar wins over AIUDF’s Nizanur Rahman with 182971 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Gauripur are in. INC’s Abdus Ali Sarkar has clinched the assembly seat, defeating AIUDF’s Nizanur Rahman by a margin of 119097 votes
6:06 PM(6 months ago)
INC’s Abdus Ali Sarkar wins over AIUDF’s Nizanur Rahman with 110544 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Gauripur are in. INC’s Abdus Ali Sarkar has clinched the assembly seat, defeating AIUDF’s Nizanur Rahman by a margin of 69903 votes
5:45 PM(6 months ago)
Abdus Ali Sarkar behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Gauripur, Abdus Ali Sarkar of INC is struggling as Nizanur Rahman of AIUDF holds a significant lead of 65866 votes, with counting still underway.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Gauripur, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Gauripur, where INC’s Abdus Ali Sarkar is currently leading with 53916 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Nizanur Rahman, who has secured 21821 votes
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Gauripur Election Result: Abdus Ali Sarkar leads in Gauripur, Nizanur Rahman trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Gauripur results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Abdus Ali Sarkar polling 53916 votes, while AIUDF’s Nizanur Rahman trails with 21821 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Gauripur, with AIUDF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Gauripur, where INC’s Abdus Ali Sarkar is currently leading with 53916 votes. Trailing in second place is AIUDF’s Nizanur Rahman, who has secured 21821 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Gauripur Election Result: Abdus Ali Sarkar leads in Gauripur, Nizanur Rahman trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Gauripur results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Abdus Ali Sarkar polling 53916 votes, while AIUDF’s Nizanur Rahman trails with 21821 votes
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Gauripur Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Gauripur here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Gauripur Assembly election results 2026 here
2:02 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Abdus Ali Sarkar secures comfortable lead with 53916
Posted by :-Counting underway in Gauripur, but things look pretty good for INC candidate Abdus Ali Sarkar currently. Abdus Ali Sarkar has a comfortable lead of 32095 votes over AIUDF candidate Nizanur Rahman right now.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Gauripur Election Result: Abdus Ali Sarkar ahead in Gauripur, Nizanur Rahman behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Gauripur show INC in the lead, with its candidate Abdus Ali Sarkar securing 47520 votes. AIUDF’s Nizanur Rahman is currently trailing with 19409 votes
1:44 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Abdus Ali Sarkar inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Gauripur, INC’s Abdus Ali Sarkar appears on track for a win against AIUDF’s Nizanur Rahman. With counting ongoing, Abdus Ali Sarkar currently holds a strong lead of 28111 votes over Nizanur Rahman.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Gauripur Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Gauripur Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Gauripur Election Result: Abdus Ali Sarkar leads in Gauripur, Nizanur Rahman trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Gauripur results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Abdus Ali Sarkar polling 40976 votes, while AIUDF’s Nizanur Rahman trails with 17114 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Abdus Ali Sarkar secures comfortable lead with 40976
Posted by :-Counting underway in Gauripur, but things look pretty good for INC candidate Abdus Ali Sarkar currently. Abdus Ali Sarkar has a comfortable lead of 23862 votes over AIUDF candidate Nizanur Rahman right now.
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