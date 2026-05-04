Barkhetri Election Result 2026 Highlights: Narayan Deka of BJP Defeats Diganta Barman of INC by 28844 Votes

2:02 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Narayan Deka leading over INC's Diganta Barman by 5722 votes

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Who will win Barkhetri? Current counting trends favour Narayan Deka of BJP. Narayan Deka has polled 61287 votes so far and is currently leading over Diganta Barman of INC,who has polled 55565 votes.