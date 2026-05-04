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Barkhetri Election Result 2026 Highlights: Narayan Deka of BJP Defeats Diganta Barman of INC by 28844 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:49 IST
Barkhetri Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Barkhetri Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:49 PM(6 months ago)
Narayan Deka of BJP Defeats Diganta Barman of INC by 28844 Votes
Posted by :-The Barkhetri assembly election results are in. BJP’s Narayan Deka has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Diganta Barman. Narayan Deka secured 113001 votes, while Diganta Barman managed 84157 votes
3:40 PM(6 months ago)
Narayan Deka of BJP Defeats Diganta Barman of INC by 3119 Votes
Posted by :-The Barkhetri assembly election results are in. BJP’s Narayan Deka has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Diganta Barman. Narayan Deka secured 74360 votes, while Diganta Barman managed 71241 votes
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
Setback for Diganta Barman Amid Ongoing Count?
Posted by :-Diganta Barman is currently trailing in Barkhetri, with 71241 votes so far, behind BJP’s Narayan Deka, who has polled 74360 votes.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Barkhetri, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Barkhetri, where BJP’s Narayan Deka is currently leading with 63691 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Diganta Barman, who has secured 63194 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Barkhetri Election Result: Narayan Deka leads in Barkhetri, Diganta Barman trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Barkhetri results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Narayan Deka polling 63691 votes, while INC’s Diganta Barman trails with 63194 votes
2:35 PM(6 months ago)
Setback for Diganta Barman Amid Ongoing Count?
Posted by :-Diganta Barman is currently trailing in Barkhetri, with 63194 votes so far, behind BJP’s Narayan Deka, who has polled 63691 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Barkhetri Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Barkhetri here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Barkhetri Assembly election results 2026 here
2:02 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Narayan Deka leading over INC's Diganta Barman by 5722 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Barkhetri? Current counting trends favour Narayan Deka of BJP. Narayan Deka has polled 61287 votes so far and is currently leading over Diganta Barman of INC,who has polled 55565 votes.
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Barkhetri Election Result: Narayan Deka ahead in Barkhetri, Diganta Barman behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Barkhetri show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Narayan Deka securing 58920 votes. INC’s Diganta Barman is currently trailing with 47858 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Barkhetri Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Barkhetri Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Barkhetri Election Result: Narayan Deka leads in Barkhetri, Diganta Barman trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Barkhetri results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Narayan Deka polling 58920 votes, while INC’s Diganta Barman trails with 47858 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Barkhetri, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Barkhetri, where BJP’s Narayan Deka is currently leading with 58920 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Diganta Barman, who has secured 47858 votes
1:06 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Narayan Deka leading over INC's Diganta Barman by 11062 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Barkhetri? Current counting trends favour Narayan Deka of BJP. Narayan Deka has polled 58920 votes so far and is currently leading over Diganta Barman of INC,who has polled 47858 votes.
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
Barkhetri Election Result: Narayan Deka ahead in Barkhetri, Diganta Barman behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Barkhetri show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Narayan Deka securing 47999 votes. INC’s Diganta Barman is currently trailing with 37739 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Barkhetri Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Barkhetri Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:38 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Narayan Deka maintains lead of 47999 votes over INC's Diganta Barman
Posted by :-BJP's Narayan Deka has maintained their lead in Barkhetri. Currently, Narayan Deka has polled 47999 votes and is leading over INC candidate Diganta Barman, who has polled 37739 votes.
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