Golakganj Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Golakganj Seat as Ashwini Ray Sarkar Wins with 110533 Votes

5:45 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Ashwini Ray Sarkar inches towards victory with 89949 votes

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Things pretty serious for INC's Kartik Chandra Ray, who is currently in second place in Golakganj. BJP's Ashwini Ray Sarkar is currently in first place with a massive lead of 17084 votes over Kartik Chandra Ray.