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Golakganj Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Golakganj Seat as Ashwini Ray Sarkar Wins with 110533 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 20:05 IST
Golakganj Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Golakganj Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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8:05 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Golakganj Seat as Ashwini Ray Sarkar Wins with 110533 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Golakganj seat. BJP's Ashwini Ray Sarkar has won from the seat, having polled 110533.
6:07 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ashwini Ray Sarkar secures comfortable lead with 95894
Posted by :-Counting underway in Golakganj, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Ashwini Ray Sarkar currently. Ashwini Ray Sarkar has a comfortable lead of 19350 votes over INC candidate Kartik Chandra Ray right now.
5:45 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ashwini Ray Sarkar inches towards victory with 89949 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Kartik Chandra Ray, who is currently in second place in Golakganj. BJP's Ashwini Ray Sarkar is currently in first place with a massive lead of 17084 votes over Kartik Chandra Ray.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:11 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Golakganj, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Golakganj, where BJP’s Ashwini Ray Sarkar is currently leading with 41942 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Kartik Chandra Ray, who has secured 39988 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Golakganj Election Result: Ashwini Ray Sarkar leads in Golakganj, Kartik Chandra Ray trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Golakganj results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Ashwini Ray Sarkar polling 41942 votes, while INC’s Kartik Chandra Ray trails with 39988 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Golakganj, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Golakganj, where BJP’s Ashwini Ray Sarkar is currently leading with 41942 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Kartik Chandra Ray, who has secured 39988 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Golakganj Election Result: Ashwini Ray Sarkar leads in Golakganj, Kartik Chandra Ray trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Golakganj results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Ashwini Ray Sarkar polling 41942 votes, while INC’s Kartik Chandra Ray trails with 39988 votes
2:35 PM(6 months ago)
Setback for Kartik Chandra Ray Amid Ongoing Count?
Posted by :-Kartik Chandra Ray is currently trailing in Golakganj, with 39988 votes so far, behind BJP’s Ashwini Ray Sarkar, who has polled 41942 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Golakganj Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Golakganj here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Golakganj Assembly election results 2026 here
2:03 PM(6 months ago)
Setback for Ashwini Ray Sarkar Amid Ongoing Count?
Posted by :-Ashwini Ray Sarkar is currently trailing in Golakganj, with 35386 votes so far, behind INC’s Kartik Chandra Ray, who has polled 35534 votes.
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Golakganj Election Result: Kartik Chandra Ray ahead in Golakganj, Ashwini Ray Sarkar behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Golakganj show INC in the lead, with its candidate Kartik Chandra Ray securing 30865 votes. BJP’s Ashwini Ray Sarkar is currently trailing with 30086 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Golakganj Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Golakganj Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Golakganj Election Result: Kartik Chandra Ray leads in Golakganj, Ashwini Ray Sarkar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Golakganj results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Kartik Chandra Ray polling 30865 votes, while BJP’s Ashwini Ray Sarkar trails with 30086 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
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