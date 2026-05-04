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Dudhnai Election Result 2026 Highlights: Tankeswar Rabha of BJP Secures Victory in Dudhnai with 100353 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 17:49 IST
Dudhnai Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Dudhnai Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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5:49 PM(6 months ago)
Tankeswar Rabha of BJP Secures Victory in Dudhnai with 100353 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Dudhnai has concluded, with Tankeswar Rabha of BJP winning the seat after securing 100353 votes.
5:43 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Tankeswar Rabha inches towards victory with 100353 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Kishore Kumar Brahma, who is currently in second place in Dudhnai. BJP's Tankeswar Rabha is currently in first place with a massive lead of 47637 votes over Kishore Kumar Brahma.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:14 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Tankeswar Rabha inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Dudhnai, BJP’s Tankeswar Rabha appears on track for a win against INC’s Kishore Kumar Brahma. With counting ongoing, Tankeswar Rabha currently holds a strong lead of 46346 votes over Kishore Kumar Brahma.
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dudhnai, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dudhnai, where BJP’s Tankeswar Rabha is currently leading with 40493 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Kishore Kumar Brahma, who has secured 20335 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Dudhnai Election Result: Tankeswar Rabha leads in Dudhnai, Kishore Kumar Brahma trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dudhnai results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Tankeswar Rabha polling 40493 votes, while INC’s Kishore Kumar Brahma trails with 20335 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dudhnai, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dudhnai, where BJP’s Tankeswar Rabha is currently leading with 40493 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Kishore Kumar Brahma, who has secured 20335 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dudhnai Election Result: Tankeswar Rabha leads in Dudhnai, Kishore Kumar Brahma trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dudhnai results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Tankeswar Rabha polling 40493 votes, while INC’s Kishore Kumar Brahma trails with 20335 votes
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Dudhnai Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Dudhnai here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Dudhnai Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dudhnai Election Result: Tankeswar Rabha ahead in Dudhnai, Kishore Kumar Brahma behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dudhnai show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Tankeswar Rabha securing 40493 votes. INC’s Kishore Kumar Brahma is currently trailing with 20335 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Dudhnai Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dudhnai Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Dudhnai Election Result: Tankeswar Rabha leads in Dudhnai, Kishore Kumar Brahma trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dudhnai results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Tankeswar Rabha polling 40493 votes, while INC’s Kishore Kumar Brahma trails with 20335 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:15 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Tankeswar Rabha inches towards victory with 40493 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Kishore Kumar Brahma, who is currently in second place in Dudhnai. BJP's Tankeswar Rabha is currently in first place with a massive lead of 20158 votes over Kishore Kumar Brahma.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dudhnai, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dudhnai, where BJP’s Tankeswar Rabha is currently leading with 35606 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Kishore Kumar Brahma, who has secured 18295 votes
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