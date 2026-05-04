Advertisement
Bajali Election Result 2026 Highlights: AGP’s Dharmeswar Roy wins over ASMJTYP’s Dilip Baruah with 80130 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:54 IST
Bajali Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Bajali Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
.
7:54 PM(6 months ago)
AGP’s Dharmeswar Roy wins over ASMJTYP’s Dilip Baruah with 80130 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Bajali are in. AGP’s Dharmeswar Roy has clinched the assembly seat, defeating ASMJTYP’s Dilip Baruah by a margin of 24446 votes
3:31 PM(6 months ago)
AGP’s Dharmeswar Roy wins over ASMJTYP’s Dilip Baruah with 56574 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Bajali are in. AGP’s Dharmeswar Roy has clinched the assembly seat, defeating ASMJTYP’s Dilip Baruah by a margin of 25899 votes
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Bajali, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bajali, where AGP’s Dharmeswar Roy is currently leading with 56574 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Dilip Baruah, who has secured 30675 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Bajali Election Result: Dharmeswar Roy leads in Bajali, Dilip Baruah trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bajali results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Dharmeswar Roy polling 56574 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Dilip Baruah trails with 30675 votes
2:35 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Dharmeswar Roy secures comfortable lead with 56574
Posted by :-Counting underway in Bajali, but things look pretty good for AGP candidate Dharmeswar Roy currently. Dharmeswar Roy has a comfortable lead of 25899 votes over ASMJTYP candidate Dilip Baruah right now.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Bajali Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Bajali here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Bajali Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Bajali Election Result: Dharmeswar Roy ahead in Bajali, Dilip Baruah behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Bajali show AGP in the lead, with its candidate Dharmeswar Roy securing 52090 votes. ASMJTYP’s Dilip Baruah is currently trailing with 28495 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Bajali Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Bajali Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:28 PM(6 months ago)
Dilip Baruah Falls Behind in Bajali Election Race
Posted by :-Dilip Baruah right now is trailing from the Bajali. Dilip Baruah has polled 28495 votes so far and is trailing behind AGP'S Dharmeswar Roy, who has polled 52090 votes.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Bajali Election Result: Dharmeswar Roy leads in Bajali, Dilip Baruah trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bajali results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Dharmeswar Roy polling 46337 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Dilip Baruah trails with 26316 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Dharmeswar Roy secures comfortable lead with 46337
Posted by :-Counting underway in Bajali, but things look pretty good for AGP candidate Dharmeswar Roy currently. Dharmeswar Roy has a comfortable lead of 20021 votes over ASMJTYP candidate Dilip Baruah right now.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Bajali, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bajali, where AGP’s Dharmeswar Roy is currently leading with 40566 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Dilip Baruah, who has secured 24106 votes
1:01 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Dharmeswar Roy leading over ASMJTYP's Dilip Baruah by 16460 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Bajali? Current counting trends favour Dharmeswar Roy of AGP. Dharmeswar Roy has polled 40566 votes so far and is currently leading over Dilip Baruah of ASMJTYP,who has polled 24106 votes.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Bajali Election Result: Dharmeswar Roy ahead in Bajali, Dilip Baruah behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Bajali show AGP in the lead, with its candidate Dharmeswar Roy securing 35201 votes. ASMJTYP’s Dilip Baruah is currently trailing with 20806 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Bajali Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Bajali Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:34 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Dharmeswar Roy leading ahead of ASMJTYP's Dilip Baruah by 14395 votes
Posted by :-Dharmeswar Roy of AGP is currently leading in Bajali. Dilip Baruah of ASMJTYP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 14395 votes between the two candidates.
12:16 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Dharmeswar Roy maintains lead of 30666 votes over ASMJTYP's Dilip Baruah
Posted by :-AGP's Dharmeswar Roy has maintained their lead in Bajali. Currently, Dharmeswar Roy has polled 30666 votes and is leading over ASMJTYP candidate Dilip Baruah, who has polled 18178 votes.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today