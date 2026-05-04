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Mandia Election Result 2026 Highlights: AITC’s Sherman Ali Ahmed wins over INC’s Abdul Khaleque with 113480 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:51 IST
Mandia Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Mandia Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:51 PM(6 months ago)
AITC’s Sherman Ali Ahmed wins over INC’s Abdul Khaleque with 113480 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Mandia are in. AITC’s Sherman Ali Ahmed has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Abdul Khaleque by a margin of 27561 votes
3:31 PM(6 months ago)
AITC Retains Mandia Seat as Sherman Ali Ahmed Wins with 94577 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and AITC has managed to retain the Mandia seat. AITC's Sherman Ali Ahmed has won from the seat, having polled 94577.
3:17 PM(6 months ago)
Abdul Khaleque Falls Behind in Mandia Election Race
Posted by :-Abdul Khaleque right now is trailing from the Mandia. Abdul Khaleque has polled 82777 votes so far and is trailing behind AITC'S Sherman Ali Ahmed, who has polled 94577 votes.
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
AITC is ahead in Mandia, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Mandia, where AITC’s Sherman Ali Ahmed is currently leading with 81110 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Abdul Khaleque, who has secured 78225 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Mandia Election Result: Sherman Ali Ahmed leads in Mandia, Abdul Khaleque trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Mandia results are still awaited. Early trends show AITC in the lead, with candidate Sherman Ali Ahmed polling 81110 votes, while INC’s Abdul Khaleque trails with 78225 votes
2:35 PM(6 months ago)
Setback for Abdul Khaleque Amid Ongoing Count?
Posted by :-Abdul Khaleque is currently trailing in Mandia, with 78225 votes so far, behind AITC’s Sherman Ali Ahmed, who has polled 81110 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Mandia Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Mandia here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Mandia Assembly election results 2026 here
2:03 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Abdul Khaleque leading over AITC's Sherman Ali Ahmed by 7375 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Mandia? Current counting trends favour Abdul Khaleque of INC. Abdul Khaleque has polled 73470 votes so far and is currently leading over Sherman Ali Ahmed of AITC,who has polled 66095 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Mandia Election Result: Abdul Khaleque ahead in Mandia, Sherman Ali Ahmed behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Mandia show INC in the lead, with its candidate Abdul Khaleque securing 70089 votes. AITC’s Sherman Ali Ahmed is currently trailing with 60356 votes
1:53 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Abdul Khaleque secures comfortable lead with 70089
Posted by :-Counting underway in Mandia, but things look pretty good for INC candidate Abdul Khaleque currently. Abdul Khaleque has a comfortable lead of 9733 votes over AITC candidate Sherman Ali Ahmed right now.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Mandia Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Mandia Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:28 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Abdul Khaleque inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Mandia, INC’s Abdul Khaleque appears on track for a win against AITC’s Sherman Ali Ahmed. With counting ongoing, Abdul Khaleque currently holds a strong lead of 9265 votes over Sherman Ali Ahmed.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Mandia Election Result: Abdul Khaleque leads in Mandia, Sherman Ali Ahmed trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Mandia results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Abdul Khaleque polling 60904 votes, while AITC’s Sherman Ali Ahmed trails with 52283 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Mandia, with AITC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Mandia, where INC’s Abdul Khaleque is currently leading with 60904 votes. Trailing in second place is AITC’s Sherman Ali Ahmed, who has secured 52283 votes
1:05 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Abdul Khaleque leading over AITC's Sherman Ali Ahmed by 8621 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Mandia? Current counting trends favour Abdul Khaleque of INC. Abdul Khaleque has polled 60904 votes so far and is currently leading over Sherman Ali Ahmed of AITC,who has polled 52283 votes.
1:01 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Abdul Khaleque leading over AITC's Sherman Ali Ahmed by 8842 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Mandia? Current counting trends favour Abdul Khaleque of INC. Abdul Khaleque has polled 56353 votes so far and is currently leading over Sherman Ali Ahmed of AITC,who has polled 47511 votes.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Mandia Election Result: Abdul Khaleque ahead in Mandia, Sherman Ali Ahmed behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Mandia show INC in the lead, with its candidate Abdul Khaleque securing 44012 votes. AITC’s Sherman Ali Ahmed is currently trailing with 40511 votes
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