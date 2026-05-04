Nalbari Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Nalbari Seat as Jayanta Mallabaruah Wins with 118611 Votes

2:07 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Jayanta Mallabaruah leading ahead of INC's Ashok Kumar Sarma by 34422 votes

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Jayanta Mallabaruah of BJP is currently leading in Nalbari. Ashok Kumar Sarma of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 34422 votes between the two candidates.