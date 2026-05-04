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Nalbari Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Nalbari Seat as Jayanta Mallabaruah Wins with 118611 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:49 IST
Nalbari Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Nalbari Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:49 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Nalbari Seat as Jayanta Mallabaruah Wins with 118611 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Nalbari seat. BJP's Jayanta Mallabaruah has won from the seat, having polled 118611.
4:26 PM(6 months ago)
Jayanta Mallabaruah of BJP Defeats Ashok Kumar Sarma of INC by 58014 Votes
Posted by :-The Nalbari assembly election results are in. BJP’s Jayanta Mallabaruah has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Ashok Kumar Sarma. Jayanta Mallabaruah secured 105608 votes, while Ashok Kumar Sarma managed 47594 votes
4:17 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Jayanta Mallabaruah leading over INC's Ashok Kumar Sarma by 58014 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Nalbari? Current counting trends favour Jayanta Mallabaruah of BJP. Jayanta Mallabaruah has polled 105608 votes so far and is currently leading over Ashok Kumar Sarma of INC,who has polled 47594 votes.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Nalbari, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Nalbari, where BJP’s Jayanta Mallabaruah is currently leading with 93584 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ashok Kumar Sarma, who has secured 43171 votes
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Jayanta Mallabaruah inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Nalbari, BJP’s Jayanta Mallabaruah appears on track for a win against INC’s Ashok Kumar Sarma. With counting ongoing, Jayanta Mallabaruah currently holds a strong lead of 50413 votes over Ashok Kumar Sarma.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Nalbari Election Result: Jayanta Mallabaruah leads in Nalbari, Ashok Kumar Sarma trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Nalbari results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Jayanta Mallabaruah polling 82674 votes, while INC’s Ashok Kumar Sarma trails with 36098 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Nalbari, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Nalbari, where BJP’s Jayanta Mallabaruah is currently leading with 82674 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ashok Kumar Sarma, who has secured 36098 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Nalbari Election Result: Jayanta Mallabaruah leads in Nalbari, Ashok Kumar Sarma trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Nalbari results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Jayanta Mallabaruah polling 82674 votes, while INC’s Ashok Kumar Sarma trails with 36098 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Jayanta Mallabaruah secures comfortable lead with 82674
Posted by :-Counting underway in Nalbari, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Jayanta Mallabaruah currently. Jayanta Mallabaruah has a comfortable lead of 46576 votes over INC candidate Ashok Kumar Sarma right now.
2:34 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Jayanta Mallabaruah maintains lead of 76115 votes over INC's Ashok Kumar Sarma
Posted by :-BJP's Jayanta Mallabaruah has maintained their lead in Nalbari. Currently, Jayanta Mallabaruah has polled 76115 votes and is leading over INC candidate Ashok Kumar Sarma, who has polled 33483 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Jayanta Mallabaruah leading ahead of INC's Ashok Kumar Sarma by 34422 votes
Posted by :-Jayanta Mallabaruah of BJP is currently leading in Nalbari. Ashok Kumar Sarma of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 34422 votes between the two candidates.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Nalbari Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Nalbari here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Nalbari Assembly election results 2026 here
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Nalbari Election Result: Jayanta Mallabaruah ahead in Nalbari, Ashok Kumar Sarma behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Nalbari show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Jayanta Mallabaruah securing 50940 votes. INC’s Ashok Kumar Sarma is currently trailing with 22497 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Nalbari Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in LOWER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Nalbari Assembly seat is part of the politically significant LOWER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Nalbari Election Result: Jayanta Mallabaruah leads in Nalbari, Ashok Kumar Sarma trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Nalbari results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Jayanta Mallabaruah polling 50940 votes, while INC’s Ashok Kumar Sarma trails with 22497 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Nalbari, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Nalbari, where BJP’s Jayanta Mallabaruah is currently leading with 50940 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ashok Kumar Sarma, who has secured 22497 votes
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