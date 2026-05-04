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Bihpuria Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Bihpuria Seat as Bhupen Borah Wins with 73050 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 17:50 IST
Bihpuria Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Bihpuria Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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5:50 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Bihpuria Seat as Bhupen Borah Wins with 73050 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Bihpuria seat. BJP's Bhupen Borah has won from the seat, having polled 73050.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Bihpuria, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bihpuria, where BJP’s Bhupen Borah is currently leading with 57755 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Narayan Bhuyan, who has secured 54396 votes
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Bihpuria Election Result: Bhupen Borah leads in Bihpuria, Narayan Bhuyan trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bihpuria results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Bhupen Borah polling 57755 votes, while INC’s Narayan Bhuyan trails with 54396 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:33 PM(6 months ago)
Bhupen Borah Ahead in Bihpuria Amid Ongoing Vote Count
Posted by :-Bhupen Borah is currently leading in Bihpuria, having secured 57755 votes so far, ahead of INC’s Narayan Bhuyan, who has polled 54396 votes.
3:18 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhupen Borah leads with 52996 votes, INC's Narayan Bhuyan close
Posted by :-As the vote count continues in Bihpuria, the contest remains close. Bhupen Borah of BJP is presently ahead of Narayan Bhuyan of INC by only 2832 votes.
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Bihpuria, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bihpuria, where BJP’s Bhupen Borah is currently leading with 48217 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Narayan Bhuyan, who has secured 45850 votes
2:59 PM(6 months ago)
Setback for Narayan Bhuyan Amid Ongoing Count?
Posted by :-Narayan Bhuyan is currently trailing in Bihpuria, with 45850 votes so far, behind BJP’s Bhupen Borah, who has polled 48217 votes.
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Bihpuria Election Result: Bhupen Borah leads in Bihpuria, Narayan Bhuyan trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bihpuria results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Bhupen Borah polling 42810 votes, while INC’s Narayan Bhuyan trails with 41999 votes
2:34 PM(6 months ago)
Setback for Narayan Bhuyan Amid Ongoing Count?
Posted by :-Narayan Bhuyan is currently trailing in Bihpuria, with 41999 votes so far, behind BJP’s Bhupen Borah, who has polled 42810 votes.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Bihpuria Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Bihpuria here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Bihpuria Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Bihpuria Election Result: Narayan Bhuyan ahead in Bihpuria, Bhupen Borah behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Bihpuria show INC in the lead, with its candidate Narayan Bhuyan securing 34233 votes. BJP’s Bhupen Borah is currently trailing with 33441 votes
1:44 PM(6 months ago)
Narayan Bhuyan Ahead in Bihpuria Amid Ongoing Vote Count
Posted by :-Narayan Bhuyan is currently leading in Bihpuria, having secured 34233 votes so far, ahead of BJP’s Bhupen Borah, who has polled 33441 votes.
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Bihpuria Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Bihpuria Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Bihpuria Election Result: Narayan Bhuyan leads in Bihpuria, Bhupen Borah trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bihpuria results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Narayan Bhuyan polling 30136 votes, while BJP’s Bhupen Borah trails with 28642 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
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