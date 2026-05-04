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Digboi Election Result 2026 Highlights: Suren Phukan of BJP Defeats Dulal Moran of RD by 41073 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 16:27 IST
Digboi Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Digboi Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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4:27 PM(6 months ago)
Suren Phukan of BJP Defeats Dulal Moran of RD by 41073 Votes
Posted by :-The Digboi assembly election results are in. BJP’s Suren Phukan has emerged victorious, defeating RD’s Dulal Moran. Suren Phukan secured 65690 votes, while Dulal Moran managed 24617 votes
4:14 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Suren Phukan inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Digboi, BJP’s Suren Phukan appears on track for a win against RD’s Dulal Moran. With counting ongoing, Suren Phukan currently holds a strong lead of 41073 votes over Dulal Moran.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Digboi, with RD trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Digboi, where BJP’s Suren Phukan is currently leading with 55614 votes. Trailing in second place is RD’s Dulal Moran, who has secured 21594 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Digboi Election Result: Suren Phukan leads in Digboi, Dulal Moran trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Digboi results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Suren Phukan polling 55614 votes, while RD’s Dulal Moran trails with 21594 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Suren Phukan leading ahead of RD's Dulal Moran by 34020 votes
Posted by :-Suren Phukan of BJP is currently leading in Digboi. Dulal Moran of RD is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 34020 votes between the two candidates.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Digboi, with RD trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Digboi, where BJP’s Suren Phukan is currently leading with 55614 votes. Trailing in second place is RD’s Dulal Moran, who has secured 21594 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Digboi Election Result: Suren Phukan leads in Digboi, Dulal Moran trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Digboi results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Suren Phukan polling 46586 votes, while RD’s Dulal Moran trails with 19169 votes
2:43 PM(6 months ago)
Dulal Moran Falls Behind in Digboi Election Race
Posted by :-Dulal Moran right now is trailing from the Digboi. Dulal Moran has polled 19169 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Suren Phukan, who has polled 46586 votes.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Digboi Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Digboi here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Digboi Assembly election results 2026 here
2:00 PM(6 months ago)
Dulal Moran Falls Behind in Digboi Election Race
Posted by :-Dulal Moran right now is trailing from the Digboi. Dulal Moran has polled 17420 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Suren Phukan, who has polled 43433 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Digboi Election Result: Suren Phukan ahead in Digboi, Bharat Nayak behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Digboi show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Suren Phukan securing 36949 votes. JMM’s Bharat Nayak is currently trailing with 15401 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Digboi Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Digboi Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Suren Phukan maintains lead of 36949 votes over JMM's Bharat Nayak
Posted by :-BJP's Suren Phukan has maintained their lead in Digboi. Currently, Suren Phukan has polled 36949 votes and is leading over JMM candidate Bharat Nayak, who has polled 15401 votes.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Digboi Election Result: Suren Phukan leads in Digboi, Bharat Nayak trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Digboi results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Suren Phukan polling 36949 votes, while JMM’s Bharat Nayak trails with 15401 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Digboi, with JMM trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Digboi, where BJP’s Suren Phukan is currently leading with 16487 votes. Trailing in second place is JMM’s Bharat Nayak, who has secured 7932 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
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