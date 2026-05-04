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Jonai Election Result 2026 Highlights: Bhubon Pegu of BJP Secures Victory in Jonai with 128940 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:54 IST
Jonai Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Jonai Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:54 PM(6 months ago)
Bhubon Pegu of BJP Secures Victory in Jonai with 128940 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Jonai has concluded, with Bhubon Pegu of BJP winning the seat after securing 128940 votes.
2:44 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Bhubon Pegu wins over INC’s Raju Kumar Medok with 120357 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Jonai are in. BJP’s Bhubon Pegu has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Raju Kumar Medok by a margin of 74488 votes
2:39 PM(6 months ago)
Bhubon Pegu behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Jonai, Bhubon Pegu of BJP is struggling as Raju Kumar Medok of INC holds a significant lead of 70770 votes, with counting still underway.
2:22 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhubon Pegu leading ahead of INC's Raju Kumar Medok by 63778 votes
Posted by :-Bhubon Pegu of BJP is currently leading in Jonai. Raju Kumar Medok of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 63778 votes between the two candidates.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Jonai Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Jonai here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Jonai Assembly election results 2026 here
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Jonai Election Result: Bhubon Pegu ahead in Jonai, Raju Kumar Medok behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Jonai show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Bhubon Pegu securing 66435 votes. INC’s Raju Kumar Medok is currently trailing with 28983 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Jonai Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Jonai Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Jonai Election Result: Bhubon Pegu leads in Jonai, Raju Kumar Medok trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Jonai results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Bhubon Pegu polling 66435 votes, while INC’s Raju Kumar Medok trails with 28983 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:16 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhubon Pegu inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Jonai, BJP’s Bhubon Pegu appears on track for a win against INC’s Raju Kumar Medok. With counting ongoing, Bhubon Pegu currently holds a strong lead of 37452 votes over Raju Kumar Medok.
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Jonai, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Jonai, where BJP’s Bhubon Pegu is currently leading with 33104 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Raju Kumar Medok, who has secured 17299 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Jonai Election Result: Bhubon Pegu ahead in Jonai, Raju Kumar Medok behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Jonai show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Bhubon Pegu securing 33104 votes. INC’s Raju Kumar Medok is currently trailing with 17299 votes
12:51 PM(6 months ago)
Jonai Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Jonai Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Jonai, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Jonai, where BJP’s Bhubon Pegu is currently leading with 33104 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Raju Kumar Medok, who has secured 17299 votes
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:50 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhubon Pegu inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Jonai, BJP’s Bhubon Pegu appears on track for a win against INC’s Raju Kumar Medok. With counting ongoing, Bhubon Pegu currently holds a strong lead of 15805 votes over Raju Kumar Medok.
11:41 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:26 AM(6 months ago)
Jonai Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Jonai Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
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