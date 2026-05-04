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Majuli Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Bhuban Gam wins over INC’s Indraneel Pegu with 78324 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:58 IST
Majuli Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Majuli Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:58 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Bhuban Gam wins over INC’s Indraneel Pegu with 78324 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Majuli are in. BJP’s Bhuban Gam has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Indraneel Pegu by a margin of 35300 votes
1:16 PM(6 months ago)
Bhuban Gam of BJP Secures Victory in Majuli with 70104 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Majuli has concluded, with Bhuban Gam of BJP winning the seat after securing 70104 votes.
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhuban Gam inches towards victory with 70104 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Indraneel Pegu, who is currently in second place in Majuli. BJP's Bhuban Gam is currently in first place with a massive lead of 31989 votes over Indraneel Pegu.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Majuli, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Majuli, where BJP’s Bhuban Gam is currently leading with 64350 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Indraneel Pegu, who has secured 33984 votes
1:02 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhuban Gam inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Majuli, BJP’s Bhuban Gam appears on track for a win against INC’s Indraneel Pegu. With counting ongoing, Bhuban Gam currently holds a strong lead of 30366 votes over Indraneel Pegu.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Majuli Election Result: Bhuban Gam ahead in Majuli, Indraneel Pegu behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Majuli show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Bhuban Gam securing 58635 votes. INC’s Indraneel Pegu is currently trailing with 30174 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Majuli Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Majuli Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:44 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhuban Gam inches towards victory with 58635 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Indraneel Pegu, who is currently in second place in Majuli. BJP's Bhuban Gam is currently in first place with a massive lead of 28461 votes over Indraneel Pegu.
12:33 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhuban Gam inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Majuli, BJP’s Bhuban Gam appears on track for a win against INC’s Indraneel Pegu. With counting ongoing, Bhuban Gam currently holds a strong lead of 25544 votes over Indraneel Pegu.
12:20 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhuban Gam inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Majuli, BJP’s Bhuban Gam appears on track for a win against INC’s Indraneel Pegu. With counting ongoing, Bhuban Gam currently holds a strong lead of 22380 votes over Indraneel Pegu.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Majuli, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Majuli, where BJP’s Bhuban Gam is currently leading with 41733 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Indraneel Pegu, who has secured 22405 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:09 PM(6 months ago)
Bhuban Gam behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Majuli, Bhuban Gam of BJP is struggling as Indraneel Pegu of INC holds a significant lead of 19328 votes, with counting still underway.
12:08 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhuban Gam leading over INC's Indraneel Pegu by 13055 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Majuli? Current counting trends favour Bhuban Gam of BJP. Bhuban Gam has polled 35460 votes so far and is currently leading over Indraneel Pegu of INC,who has polled 22405 votes.
12:02 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:46 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhuban Gam inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Majuli, BJP’s Bhuban Gam appears on track for a win against INC’s Indraneel Pegu. With counting ongoing, Bhuban Gam currently holds a strong lead of 15862 votes over Indraneel Pegu.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:26 AM(6 months ago)
Majuli Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Majuli Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
11:22 AM(6 months ago)
Majuli Election Result: Bhuban Gam ahead in Majuli, Indraneel Pegu behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Majuli show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Bhuban Gam securing 23295 votes. INC’s Indraneel Pegu is currently trailing with 12706 votes
11:19 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bhuban Gam leading over INC's Indraneel Pegu by 10589 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Majuli? Current counting trends favour Bhuban Gam of BJP. Bhuban Gam has polled 23295 votes so far and is currently leading over Indraneel Pegu of INC,who has polled 12706 votes.
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