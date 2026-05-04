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Chabua–Lahowal Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Chabua–Lahowal Seat as Binod Hazarika Wins with 89202 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 17:39 IST
Chabua–Lahowal Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Chabua–Lahowal Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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5:39 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Chabua–Lahowal Seat as Binod Hazarika Wins with 89202 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Chabua–Lahowal seat. BJP's Binod Hazarika has won from the seat, having polled 89202.
5:25 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:11 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:45 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Binod Hazarika leading ahead of INC's Pranjal Ghatowar by 50914 votes
Posted by :-Binod Hazarika of BJP is currently leading in Chabua–Lahowal. Pranjal Ghatowar of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 50914 votes between the two candidates.
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Chabua–Lahowal, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Chabua–Lahowal, where BJP’s Binod Hazarika is currently leading with 81565 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Pranjal Ghatowar, who has secured 34966 votes
4:03 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Binod Hazarika secures comfortable lead with 81565
Posted by :-Counting underway in Chabua–Lahowal, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Binod Hazarika currently. Binod Hazarika has a comfortable lead of 46599 votes over INC candidate Pranjal Ghatowar right now.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Chabua–Lahowal Election Result: Binod Hazarika leads in Chabua–Lahowal, Pranjal Ghatowar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Chabua–Lahowal results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Binod Hazarika polling 81192 votes, while INC’s Pranjal Ghatowar trails with 34875 votes
3:39 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Binod Hazarika inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Chabua–Lahowal, BJP’s Binod Hazarika appears on track for a win against INC’s Pranjal Ghatowar. With counting ongoing, Binod Hazarika currently holds a strong lead of 46317 votes over Pranjal Ghatowar.
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Chabua–Lahowal, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Chabua–Lahowal, where BJP’s Binod Hazarika is currently leading with 70345 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Pranjal Ghatowar, who has secured 29903 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Chabua–Lahowal Election Result: Binod Hazarika leads in Chabua–Lahowal, Pranjal Ghatowar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Chabua–Lahowal results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Binod Hazarika polling 70345 votes, while INC’s Pranjal Ghatowar trails with 29903 votes
2:46 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Binod Hazarika maintains lead of 70345 votes over INC's Pranjal Ghatowar
Posted by :-BJP's Binod Hazarika has maintained their lead in Chabua–Lahowal. Currently, Binod Hazarika has polled 70345 votes and is leading over INC candidate Pranjal Ghatowar, who has polled 29903 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Chabua–Lahowal Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Chabua–Lahowal here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Chabua–Lahowal Assembly election results 2026 here
2:05 PM(6 months ago)
Pranjal Ghatowar Falls Behind in Chabua–Lahowal Election Race
Posted by :-Pranjal Ghatowar right now is trailing from the Chabua–Lahowal. Pranjal Ghatowar has polled 24746 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Binod Hazarika, who has polled 59326 votes.
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Chabua–Lahowal Election Result: Binod Hazarika ahead in Chabua–Lahowal, Pranjal Ghatowar behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Chabua–Lahowal show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Binod Hazarika securing 52550 votes. INC’s Pranjal Ghatowar is currently trailing with 22135 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Chabua–Lahowal Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Chabua–Lahowal Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:24 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Binod Hazarika secures comfortable lead with 52550
Posted by :-Counting underway in Chabua–Lahowal, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Binod Hazarika currently. Binod Hazarika has a comfortable lead of 30415 votes over INC candidate Pranjal Ghatowar right now.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Chabua–Lahowal Election Result: Binod Hazarika leads in Chabua–Lahowal, Pranjal Ghatowar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Chabua–Lahowal results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Binod Hazarika polling 52550 votes, while INC’s Pranjal Ghatowar trails with 22135 votes
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