Chabua–Lahowal Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Chabua–Lahowal Seat as Binod Hazarika Wins with 89202 Votes

4:45 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Binod Hazarika leading ahead of INC's Pranjal Ghatowar by 50914 votes

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Binod Hazarika of BJP is currently leading in Chabua–Lahowal. Pranjal Ghatowar of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 50914 votes between the two candidates.