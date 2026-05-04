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Makum Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Sanjoy Kishan wins over INC’s Sibanath Chetia with 74694 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 16:28 IST
Makum Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Makum Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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4:28 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Sanjoy Kishan wins over INC’s Sibanath Chetia with 74694 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Makum are in. BJP’s Sanjoy Kishan has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Sibanath Chetia by a margin of 28276 votes
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Makum, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Makum, where BJP’s Sanjoy Kishan is currently leading with 74694 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sibanath Chetia, who has secured 46418 votes
3:59 PM(6 months ago)
Sanjoy Kishan behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Makum, Sanjoy Kishan of BJP is struggling as Sibanath Chetia of INC holds a significant lead of 28276 votes, with counting still underway.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Makum Election Result: Sanjoy Kishan leads in Makum, Sibanath Chetia trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Makum results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Sanjoy Kishan polling 62063 votes, while INC’s Sibanath Chetia trails with 35828 votes
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Sanjoy Kishan leading ahead of INC's Sibanath Chetia by 26235 votes
Posted by :-Sanjoy Kishan of BJP is currently leading in Makum. Sibanath Chetia of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 26235 votes between the two candidates.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Makum, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Makum, where BJP’s Sanjoy Kishan is currently leading with 62063 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sibanath Chetia, who has secured 35828 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Makum Election Result: Sanjoy Kishan leads in Makum, Sibanath Chetia trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Makum results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Sanjoy Kishan polling 53113 votes, while INC’s Sibanath Chetia trails with 32084 votes
2:44 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Sanjoy Kishan secures comfortable lead with 53113
Posted by :-Counting underway in Makum, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Sanjoy Kishan currently. Sanjoy Kishan has a comfortable lead of 21029 votes over INC candidate Sibanath Chetia right now.
2:13 PM(6 months ago)
Sibanath Chetia Falls Behind in Makum Election Race
Posted by :-Sibanath Chetia right now is trailing from the Makum. Sibanath Chetia has polled 27021 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Sanjoy Kishan, who has polled 45533 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Makum Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Makum here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Makum Assembly election results 2026 here
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Makum Election Result: Sanjoy Kishan ahead in Makum, Sibanath Chetia behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Makum show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Sanjoy Kishan securing 41763 votes. INC’s Sibanath Chetia is currently trailing with 24298 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Makum Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Makum Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Makum Election Result: Sanjoy Kishan leads in Makum, Sibanath Chetia trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Makum results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Sanjoy Kishan polling 41763 votes, while INC’s Sibanath Chetia trails with 24298 votes
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Sanjoy Kishan secures comfortable lead with 41763
Posted by :-Counting underway in Makum, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Sanjoy Kishan currently. Sanjoy Kishan has a comfortable lead of 17465 votes over INC candidate Sibanath Chetia right now.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Makum, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Makum, where BJP’s Sanjoy Kishan is currently leading with 38341 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sibanath Chetia, who has secured 21428 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
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