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Naharkatia Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Taranga Gogoi wins over INC’s Pranatee Phukan with 87768 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:57 IST
Naharkatia Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Naharkatia Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:57 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Taranga Gogoi wins over INC’s Pranatee Phukan with 87768 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Naharkatia are in. BJP’s Taranga Gogoi has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Pranatee Phukan by a margin of 62282 votes
4:22 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Taranga Gogoi wins over INC’s Pranatee Phukan with 84984 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Naharkatia are in. BJP’s Taranga Gogoi has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Pranatee Phukan by a margin of 60190 votes
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Naharkatia, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Naharkatia, where BJP’s Taranga Gogoi is currently leading with 84984 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Pranatee Phukan, who has secured 24794 votes
4:02 PM(6 months ago)
Pranatee Phukan Falls Behind in Naharkatia Election Race
Posted by :-Pranatee Phukan right now is trailing from the Naharkatia. Pranatee Phukan has polled 24794 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Taranga Gogoi, who has polled 84984 votes.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Naharkatia Election Result: Taranga Gogoi leads in Naharkatia, Pranatee Phukan trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Naharkatia results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Taranga Gogoi polling 80955 votes, while INC’s Pranatee Phukan trails with 23439 votes
3:43 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Taranga Gogoi leading over INC's Pranatee Phukan by 57516 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Naharkatia? Current counting trends favour Taranga Gogoi of BJP. Taranga Gogoi has polled 80955 votes so far and is currently leading over Pranatee Phukan of INC,who has polled 23439 votes.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Naharkatia, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Naharkatia, where BJP’s Taranga Gogoi is currently leading with 67997 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Pranatee Phukan, who has secured 19422 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Naharkatia Election Result: Taranga Gogoi leads in Naharkatia, Pranatee Phukan trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Naharkatia results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Taranga Gogoi polling 67997 votes, while INC’s Pranatee Phukan trails with 19422 votes
2:52 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Taranga Gogoi leading over INC's Pranatee Phukan by 48575 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Naharkatia? Current counting trends favour Taranga Gogoi of BJP. Taranga Gogoi has polled 67997 votes so far and is currently leading over Pranatee Phukan of INC,who has polled 19422 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Naharkatia Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Naharkatia here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Naharkatia Assembly election results 2026 here
2:03 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Taranga Gogoi inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Naharkatia, BJP’s Taranga Gogoi appears on track for a win against INC’s Pranatee Phukan. With counting ongoing, Taranga Gogoi currently holds a strong lead of 39604 votes over Pranatee Phukan.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Naharkatia Election Result: Taranga Gogoi ahead in Naharkatia, Pranatee Phukan behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Naharkatia show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Taranga Gogoi securing 51383 votes. INC’s Pranatee Phukan is currently trailing with 14862 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Naharkatia Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Naharkatia Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:27 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Taranga Gogoi leading over INC's Pranatee Phukan by 36521 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Naharkatia? Current counting trends favour Taranga Gogoi of BJP. Taranga Gogoi has polled 51383 votes so far and is currently leading over Pranatee Phukan of INC,who has polled 14862 votes.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Naharkatia Election Result: Taranga Gogoi leads in Naharkatia, Pranatee Phukan trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Naharkatia results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Taranga Gogoi polling 45787 votes, while INC’s Pranatee Phukan trails with 13821 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Naharkatia, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Naharkatia, where BJP’s Taranga Gogoi is currently leading with 45787 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Pranatee Phukan, who has secured 13821 votes
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