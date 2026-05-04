Dergaon Election Result 2026 Highlights: Mridul Kumar Dutta of BJP Defeats Sagorika Bora of INC by 36953 Votes

12:49 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Mridul Kumar Dutta leading ahead of INC's Sagorika Bora by 24912 votes

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Mridul Kumar Dutta of BJP is currently leading in Dergaon. Sagorika Bora of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 24912 votes between the two candidates.