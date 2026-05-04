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Dergaon Election Result 2026 Highlights: Mridul Kumar Dutta of BJP Defeats Sagorika Bora of INC by 36953 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:56 IST
Dergaon Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Dergaon Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:56 PM(6 months ago)
Mridul Kumar Dutta of BJP Defeats Sagorika Bora of INC by 36953 Votes
Posted by :-The Dergaon assembly election results are in. BJP’s Mridul Kumar Dutta has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Sagorika Bora. Mridul Kumar Dutta secured 90049 votes, while Sagorika Bora managed 53096 votes
1:31 PM(6 months ago)
Mridul Kumar Dutta of BJP Defeats Sagorika Bora of INC by 28655 Votes
Posted by :-The Dergaon assembly election results are in. BJP’s Mridul Kumar Dutta has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Sagorika Bora. Mridul Kumar Dutta secured 65979 votes, while Sagorika Bora managed 37324 votes
1:25 PM(6 months ago)
Mridul Kumar Dutta behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Dergaon, Mridul Kumar Dutta of BJP is struggling as Sagorika Bora of INC holds a significant lead of 28655 votes, with counting still underway.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Dergaon Election Result: Mridul Kumar Dutta leads in Dergaon, Sagorika Bora trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dergaon results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Mridul Kumar Dutta polling 65979 votes, while INC’s Sagorika Bora trails with 37324 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dergaon, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dergaon, where BJP’s Mridul Kumar Dutta is currently leading with 60618 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sagorika Bora, who has secured 34168 votes
1:05 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Mridul Kumar Dutta secures comfortable lead with 60618
Posted by :-Counting underway in Dergaon, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Mridul Kumar Dutta currently. Mridul Kumar Dutta has a comfortable lead of 26450 votes over INC candidate Sagorika Bora right now.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
Dergaon Election Result: Mridul Kumar Dutta ahead in Dergaon, Sagorika Bora behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dergaon show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Mridul Kumar Dutta securing 55339 votes. INC’s Sagorika Bora is currently trailing with 30427 votes
12:51 PM(6 months ago)
Dergaon Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dergaon Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:49 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Mridul Kumar Dutta leading ahead of INC's Sagorika Bora by 24912 votes
Posted by :-Mridul Kumar Dutta of BJP is currently leading in Dergaon. Sagorika Bora of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 24912 votes between the two candidates.
12:23 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Mridul Kumar Dutta inches towards victory with 51216 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Sagorika Bora, who is currently in second place in Dergaon. BJP's Mridul Kumar Dutta is currently in first place with a massive lead of 25445 votes over Sagorika Bora.
12:12 PM(6 months ago)
Mridul Kumar Dutta behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Dergaon, Mridul Kumar Dutta of BJP is struggling as Sagorika Bora of INC holds a significant lead of 23135 votes, with counting still underway.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dergaon, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dergaon, where BJP’s Mridul Kumar Dutta is currently leading with 45573 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sagorika Bora, who has secured 22438 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:02 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:50 AM(6 months ago)
Sagorika Bora Falls Behind in Dergaon Election Race
Posted by :-Sagorika Bora right now is trailing from the Dergaon. Sagorika Bora has polled 18964 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Mridul Kumar Dutta, who has polled 40571 votes.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:25 AM(6 months ago)
Dergaon Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dergaon Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
11:23 AM(6 months ago)
Dergaon Election Result: Mridul Kumar Dutta ahead in Dergaon, Sagorika Bora behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dergaon show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Mridul Kumar Dutta securing 6324 votes. INC’s Sagorika Bora is currently trailing with 2299 votes
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