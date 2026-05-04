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Lakhimpur Election Result 2026 Highlights: Manab Deka of BJP Secures Victory in Lakhimpur with 85726 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:55 IST
Lakhimpur Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Lakhimpur Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:55 PM(6 months ago)
Manab Deka of BJP Secures Victory in Lakhimpur with 85726 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Lakhimpur has concluded, with Manab Deka of BJP winning the seat after securing 85726 votes.
3:34 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Lakhimpur Seat as Manab Deka Wins with 67186 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Lakhimpur seat. BJP's Manab Deka has won from the seat, having polled 67186.
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Lakhimpur, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Lakhimpur, where BJP’s Manab Deka is currently leading with 60595 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ghana Buragohain, who has secured 39568 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Lakhimpur Election Result: Manab Deka leads in Lakhimpur, Ghana Buragohain trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Lakhimpur results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Manab Deka polling 60595 votes, while INC’s Ghana Buragohain trails with 39568 votes
2:38 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Manab Deka leading over INC's Ghana Buragohain by 21027 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Lakhimpur? Current counting trends favour Manab Deka of BJP. Manab Deka has polled 60595 votes so far and is currently leading over Ghana Buragohain of INC,who has polled 39568 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Lakhimpur Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Lakhimpur here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Lakhimpur Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Lakhimpur Election Result: Manab Deka ahead in Lakhimpur, Ghana Buragohain behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Lakhimpur show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Manab Deka securing 46287 votes. INC’s Ghana Buragohain is currently trailing with 24894 votes
1:49 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Manab Deka leading over INC's Ghana Buragohain by 21393 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Lakhimpur? Current counting trends favour Manab Deka of BJP. Manab Deka has polled 46287 votes so far and is currently leading over Ghana Buragohain of INC,who has polled 24894 votes.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Lakhimpur Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Lakhimpur Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Lakhimpur Election Result: Manab Deka leads in Lakhimpur, Ghana Buragohain trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Lakhimpur results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Manab Deka polling 40378 votes, while INC’s Ghana Buragohain trails with 22310 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Manab Deka inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Lakhimpur, BJP’s Manab Deka appears on track for a win against INC’s Ghana Buragohain. With counting ongoing, Manab Deka currently holds a strong lead of 18068 votes over Ghana Buragohain.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Lakhimpur, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Lakhimpur, where BJP’s Manab Deka is currently leading with 33693 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ghana Buragohain, who has secured 19323 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Lakhimpur Election Result: Manab Deka ahead in Lakhimpur, Ghana Buragohain behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Lakhimpur show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Manab Deka securing 33693 votes. INC’s Ghana Buragohain is currently trailing with 19323 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Lakhimpur Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Lakhimpur Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:37 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Manab Deka inches towards victory with 33693 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Ghana Buragohain, who is currently in second place in Lakhimpur. BJP's Manab Deka is currently in first place with a massive lead of 14370 votes over Ghana Buragohain.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Lakhimpur, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Lakhimpur, where BJP’s Manab Deka is currently leading with 23365 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ghana Buragohain, who has secured 10930 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
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