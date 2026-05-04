Lakhimpur Election Result 2026 Highlights: Manab Deka of BJP Secures Victory in Lakhimpur with 85726 Votes

2:38 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Manab Deka leading over INC's Ghana Buragohain by 21027 votes

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Who will win Lakhimpur? Current counting trends favour Manab Deka of BJP. Manab Deka has polled 60595 votes so far and is currently leading over Ghana Buragohain of INC,who has polled 39568 votes.