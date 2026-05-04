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Mahmora Election Result 2026 Highlights: Suruj Dehingia of BJP Secures Victory in Mahmora with 69530 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:56 IST
Mahmora Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Mahmora Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:56 PM(6 months ago)
Suruj Dehingia of BJP Secures Victory in Mahmora with 69530 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Mahmora has concluded, with Suruj Dehingia of BJP winning the seat after securing 69530 votes.
2:35 PM(6 months ago)
Suruj Dehingia of BJP Secures Victory in Mahmora with 60199 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Mahmora has concluded, with Suruj Dehingia of BJP winning the seat after securing 60199 votes.
2:17 PM(6 months ago)
Jnyandip Mohan Falls Behind in Mahmora Election Race
Posted by :-Jnyandip Mohan right now is trailing from the Mahmora. Jnyandip Mohan has polled 44039 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Suruj Dehingia, who has polled 56307 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Mahmora Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Mahmora here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Mahmora Assembly election results 2026 here
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Suruj Dehingia secures comfortable lead with 51693
Posted by :-Counting underway in Mahmora, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Suruj Dehingia currently. Suruj Dehingia has a comfortable lead of 10320 votes over INC candidate Jnyandip Mohan right now.
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Mahmora Election Result: Suruj Dehingia ahead in Mahmora, Jnyandip Mohan behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Mahmora show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Suruj Dehingia securing 43221 votes. INC’s Jnyandip Mohan is currently trailing with 35974 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Mahmora Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Mahmora Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:29 PM(6 months ago)
Suruj Dehingia behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Mahmora, Suruj Dehingia of BJP is struggling as Jnyandip Mohan of INC holds a significant lead of 7247 votes, with counting still underway.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Mahmora Election Result: Suruj Dehingia leads in Mahmora, Jnyandip Mohan trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Mahmora results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Suruj Dehingia polling 35229 votes, while INC’s Jnyandip Mohan trails with 30874 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Mahmora, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Mahmora, where BJP’s Suruj Dehingia is currently leading with 35229 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Jnyandip Mohan, who has secured 30874 votes
1:02 PM(6 months ago)
Setback for Jnyandip Mohan Amid Ongoing Count?
Posted by :-Jnyandip Mohan is currently trailing in Mahmora, with 30874 votes so far, behind BJP’s Suruj Dehingia, who has polled 35229 votes.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Mahmora Election Result: Suruj Dehingia ahead in Mahmora, Jnyandip Mohan behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Mahmora show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Suruj Dehingia securing 29021 votes. INC’s Jnyandip Mohan is currently trailing with 23799 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Mahmora Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Mahmora Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:23 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Suruj Dehingia inches towards victory with 29021 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Jnyandip Mohan, who is currently in second place in Mahmora. BJP's Suruj Dehingia is currently in first place with a massive lead of 5222 votes over Jnyandip Mohan.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Mahmora, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Mahmora, where BJP’s Suruj Dehingia is currently leading with 25586 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Jnyandip Mohan, who has secured 20725 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:57 AM(6 months ago)
Setback for Jnyandip Mohan Amid Ongoing Count?
Posted by :-Jnyandip Mohan is currently trailing in Mahmora, with 20725 votes so far, behind BJP’s Suruj Dehingia, who has polled 25586 votes.
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