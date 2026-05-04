Bokakhat Election Result 2026 Highlights: AGP’s Atul Bora wins over RD’s Hari Prasad Saikia with 80987 votes

1:04 PM ( 6 months ago )

AGP's Atul Bora leading ahead of RD's Hari Prasad Saikia by 23515 votes

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Atul Bora of AGP is currently leading in Bokakhat. Hari Prasad Saikia of RD is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 23515 votes between the two candidates.