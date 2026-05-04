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Bokakhat Election Result 2026 Highlights: AGP’s Atul Bora wins over RD’s Hari Prasad Saikia with 80987 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:57 IST
Bokakhat Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Bokakhat Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:57 PM(6 months ago)
AGP’s Atul Bora wins over RD’s Hari Prasad Saikia with 80987 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Bokakhat are in. AGP’s Atul Bora has clinched the assembly seat, defeating RD’s Hari Prasad Saikia by a margin of 60537 votes
1:34 PM(6 months ago)
AGP’s Atul Bora wins over RD’s Hari Prasad Saikia with 32609 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Bokakhat are in. AGP’s Atul Bora has clinched the assembly seat, defeating RD’s Hari Prasad Saikia by a margin of 23515 votes
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Bokakhat Election Result: Atul Bora leads in Bokakhat, Hari Prasad Saikia trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bokakhat results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Atul Bora polling 32609 votes, while RD’s Hari Prasad Saikia trails with 9094 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Bokakhat, with RD trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bokakhat, where AGP’s Atul Bora is currently leading with 32609 votes. Trailing in second place is RD’s Hari Prasad Saikia, who has secured 9094 votes
1:04 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Atul Bora leading ahead of RD's Hari Prasad Saikia by 23515 votes
Posted by :-Atul Bora of AGP is currently leading in Bokakhat. Hari Prasad Saikia of RD is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 23515 votes between the two candidates.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Bokakhat Election Result: Atul Bora ahead in Bokakhat, Hari Prasad Saikia behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Bokakhat show AGP in the lead, with its candidate Atul Bora securing 28116 votes. RD’s Hari Prasad Saikia is currently trailing with 7769 votes
12:52 PM(6 months ago)
Atul Bora behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Bokakhat, Atul Bora of AGP is struggling as Hari Prasad Saikia of RD holds a significant lead of 20347 votes, with counting still underway.
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Bokakhat Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Bokakhat Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:22 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Atul Bora inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Bokakhat, AGP’s Atul Bora appears on track for a win against IND’s Pranab Doley. With counting ongoing, Atul Bora currently holds a strong lead of 16854 votes over Pranab Doley.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Bokakhat, with IND trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bokakhat, where AGP’s Atul Bora is currently leading with 18573 votes. Trailing in second place is IND’s Pranab Doley, who has secured 5822 votes
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:50 AM(6 months ago)
AGP's Atul Bora inches towards victory with 18573 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for IND's Pranab Doley, who is currently in second place in Bokakhat. AGP's Atul Bora is currently in first place with a massive lead of 12751 votes over Pranab Doley.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
{Result_Tally_Statewise}
11:25 AM(6 months ago)
Bokakhat Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Bokakhat Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
11:22 AM(6 months ago)
Bokakhat Election Result: Atul Bora ahead in Bokakhat, Hari Prasad Saikia behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Bokakhat show AGP in the lead, with its candidate Atul Bora securing 14184 votes. RD’s Hari Prasad Saikia is currently trailing with 3770 votes
11:17 AM(6 months ago)
AGP's Atul Bora leading ahead of RD's Hari Prasad Saikia by 10414 votes
Posted by :-Atul Bora of AGP is currently leading in Bokakhat. Hari Prasad Saikia of RD is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 10414 votes between the two candidates.
10:57 AM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
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