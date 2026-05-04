Sarupathar Election Result 2026 Highlights: Biswajit Phukan of BJP Secures Victory in Sarupathar with 96341 Votes

1:17 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Biswajit Phukan leading over ASMJTYP's Jiban Chutia by 21264 votes

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Who will win Sarupathar? Current counting trends favour Biswajit Phukan of BJP. Biswajit Phukan has polled 43345 votes so far and is currently leading over Jiban Chutia of ASMJTYP,who has polled 22081 votes.