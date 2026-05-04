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Sarupathar Election Result 2026 Highlights: Biswajit Phukan of BJP Secures Victory in Sarupathar with 96341 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:57 IST
Sarupathar Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Sarupathar Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:57 PM(6 months ago)
Biswajit Phukan of BJP Secures Victory in Sarupathar with 96341 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Sarupathar has concluded, with Biswajit Phukan of BJP winning the seat after securing 96341 votes.
1:31 PM(6 months ago)
Biswajit Phukan of BJP Secures Victory in Sarupathar with 49117 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Sarupathar has concluded, with Biswajit Phukan of BJP winning the seat after securing 49117 votes.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Sarupathar Election Result: Biswajit Phukan leads in Sarupathar, Jiban Chutia trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Sarupathar results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Biswajit Phukan polling 43345 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Jiban Chutia trails with 22081 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:17 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Biswajit Phukan leading over ASMJTYP's Jiban Chutia by 21264 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Sarupathar? Current counting trends favour Biswajit Phukan of BJP. Biswajit Phukan has polled 43345 votes so far and is currently leading over Jiban Chutia of ASMJTYP,who has polled 22081 votes.
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Sarupathar, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sarupathar, where BJP’s Biswajit Phukan is currently leading with 38121 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Jiban Chutia, who has secured 19104 votes
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Sarupathar Election Result: Biswajit Phukan ahead in Sarupathar, Jiban Chutia behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Sarupathar show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Biswajit Phukan securing 38121 votes. ASMJTYP’s Jiban Chutia is currently trailing with 19104 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Sarupathar Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Sarupathar Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:34 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Biswajit Phukan leading over ASMJTYP's Jiban Chutia by 19017 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Sarupathar? Current counting trends favour Biswajit Phukan of BJP. Biswajit Phukan has polled 38121 votes so far and is currently leading over Jiban Chutia of ASMJTYP,who has polled 19104 votes.
12:13 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Biswajit Phukan maintains lead of 32619 votes over ASMJTYP's Jiban Chutia
Posted by :-BJP's Biswajit Phukan has maintained their lead in Sarupathar. Currently, Biswajit Phukan has polled 32619 votes and is leading over ASMJTYP candidate Jiban Chutia, who has polled 15489 votes.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Sarupathar, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sarupathar, where BJP’s Biswajit Phukan is currently leading with 32619 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Jiban Chutia, who has secured 15489 votes
12:02 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:49 AM(6 months ago)
Biswajit Phukan behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Sarupathar, Biswajit Phukan of BJP is struggling as Jiban Chutia of ASMJTYP holds a significant lead of 12785 votes, with counting still underway.
11:41 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:25 AM(6 months ago)
Sarupathar Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Sarupathar Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
11:23 AM(6 months ago)
Sarupathar Election Result: Biswajit Phukan ahead in Sarupathar, Jiban Chutia behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Sarupathar show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Biswajit Phukan securing 16809 votes. ASMJTYP’s Jiban Chutia is currently trailing with 8030 votes
10:57 AM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
10:55 AM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Sarupathar, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sarupathar, where BJP’s Biswajit Phukan is currently leading with 16809 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Jiban Chutia, who has secured 8030 votes
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