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Tinsukia Election Result 2026 Highlights: Pulok Gohain of BJP Defeats Devid Phukan of INC by 48497 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:56 IST
Tinsukia Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Tinsukia Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:56 PM(6 months ago)
Pulok Gohain of BJP Defeats Devid Phukan of INC by 48497 Votes
Posted by :-The Tinsukia assembly election results are in. BJP’s Pulok Gohain has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Devid Phukan. Pulok Gohain secured 85184 votes, while Devid Phukan managed 36687 votes
4:27 PM(6 months ago)
Pulok Gohain of BJP Secures Victory in Tinsukia with 77211 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Tinsukia has concluded, with Pulok Gohain of BJP winning the seat after securing 77211 votes.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Tinsukia, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Tinsukia, where BJP’s Pulok Gohain is currently leading with 77211 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Devid Phukan, who has secured 33591 votes
4:02 PM(6 months ago)
Pulok Gohain behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Tinsukia, Pulok Gohain of BJP is struggling as Devid Phukan of INC holds a significant lead of 43620 votes, with counting still underway.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Tinsukia Election Result: Pulok Gohain leads in Tinsukia, Devid Phukan trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Tinsukia results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Pulok Gohain polling 67100 votes, while INC’s Devid Phukan trails with 31228 votes
3:39 PM(6 months ago)
Devid Phukan Falls Behind in Tinsukia Election Race
Posted by :-Devid Phukan right now is trailing from the Tinsukia. Devid Phukan has polled 31228 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Pulok Gohain, who has polled 67100 votes.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Tinsukia, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Tinsukia, where BJP’s Pulok Gohain is currently leading with 52889 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Devid Phukan, who has secured 26118 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Tinsukia Election Result: Pulok Gohain leads in Tinsukia, Devid Phukan trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Tinsukia results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Pulok Gohain polling 52889 votes, while INC’s Devid Phukan trails with 26118 votes
2:46 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pulok Gohain maintains lead of 52889 votes over INC's Devid Phukan
Posted by :-BJP's Pulok Gohain has maintained their lead in Tinsukia. Currently, Pulok Gohain has polled 52889 votes and is leading over INC candidate Devid Phukan, who has polled 26118 votes.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Tinsukia Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Tinsukia here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Tinsukia Assembly election results 2026 here
2:00 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Pulok Gohain inches towards victory with 44601 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Devid Phukan, who is currently in second place in Tinsukia. BJP's Pulok Gohain is currently in first place with a massive lead of 22341 votes over Devid Phukan.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Tinsukia Election Result: Pulok Gohain ahead in Tinsukia, Devid Phukan behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Tinsukia show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Pulok Gohain securing 35982 votes. INC’s Devid Phukan is currently trailing with 18024 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Tinsukia Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Tinsukia Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:25 PM(6 months ago)
Devid Phukan Falls Behind in Tinsukia Election Race
Posted by :-Devid Phukan right now is trailing from the Tinsukia. Devid Phukan has polled 18024 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Pulok Gohain, who has polled 35982 votes.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Tinsukia Election Result: Pulok Gohain leads in Tinsukia, Devid Phukan trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Tinsukia results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Pulok Gohain polling 35982 votes, while INC’s Devid Phukan trails with 18024 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Tinsukia, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Tinsukia, where BJP’s Pulok Gohain is currently leading with 31665 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Devid Phukan, who has secured 16506 votes
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