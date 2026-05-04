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Golaghat Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Ajanta Neog wins over INC’s Bitupan Saikia with 102212 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:57 IST
Golaghat Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Golaghat Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:57 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Ajanta Neog wins over INC’s Bitupan Saikia with 102212 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Golaghat are in. BJP’s Ajanta Neog has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Bitupan Saikia by a margin of 43759 votes
1:32 PM(6 months ago)
Ajanta Neog of BJP Secures Victory in Golaghat with 73983 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Golaghat has concluded, with Ajanta Neog of BJP winning the seat after securing 73983 votes.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Golaghat Election Result: Ajanta Neog leads in Golaghat, Bitupan Saikia trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Golaghat results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Ajanta Neog polling 68495 votes, while INC’s Bitupan Saikia trails with 40114 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:15 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ajanta Neog secures comfortable lead with 68495
Posted by :-Counting underway in Golaghat, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Ajanta Neog currently. Ajanta Neog has a comfortable lead of 28381 votes over INC candidate Bitupan Saikia right now.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Golaghat, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Golaghat, where BJP’s Ajanta Neog is currently leading with 63108 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Bitupan Saikia, who has secured 37262 votes
1:05 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ajanta Neog secures comfortable lead with 63108
Posted by :-Counting underway in Golaghat, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Ajanta Neog currently. Ajanta Neog has a comfortable lead of 25846 votes over INC candidate Bitupan Saikia right now.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
Golaghat Election Result: Ajanta Neog ahead in Golaghat, Bitupan Saikia behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Golaghat show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Ajanta Neog securing 57811 votes. INC’s Bitupan Saikia is currently trailing with 34462 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Golaghat Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Golaghat Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:49 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ajanta Neog inches towards victory with 57811 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Bitupan Saikia, who is currently in second place in Golaghat. BJP's Ajanta Neog is currently in first place with a massive lead of 23349 votes over Bitupan Saikia.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Golaghat, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Golaghat, where BJP’s Ajanta Neog is currently leading with 53283 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Bitupan Saikia, who has secured 31558 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:09 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Ajanta Neog leading ahead of INC's Bitupan Saikia by 21725 votes
Posted by :-Ajanta Neog of BJP is currently leading in Golaghat. Bitupan Saikia of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 21725 votes between the two candidates.
12:02 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:49 AM(6 months ago)
Bitupan Saikia Falls Behind in Golaghat Election Race
Posted by :-Bitupan Saikia right now is trailing from the Golaghat. Bitupan Saikia has polled 25621 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Ajanta Neog, who has polled 41834 votes.
11:41 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:25 AM(6 months ago)
Golaghat Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Golaghat Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
11:23 AM(6 months ago)
Golaghat Election Result: Ajanta Neog ahead in Golaghat, Bitupan Saikia behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Golaghat show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Ajanta Neog securing 13775 votes. INC’s Bitupan Saikia is currently trailing with 10321 votes
10:57 AM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
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