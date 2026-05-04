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Sonari Election Result 2026 Highlights: Dhormeswar Konwar of BJP Secures Victory in Sonari with 74833 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:57 IST
Sonari Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Sonari Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:57 PM(6 months ago)
Dhormeswar Konwar of BJP Secures Victory in Sonari with 74833 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Sonari has concluded, with Dhormeswar Konwar of BJP winning the seat after securing 74833 votes.
3:43 PM(6 months ago)
Dhormeswar Konwar of BJP Defeats Utpal Gogoi of INC by 14323 Votes
Posted by :-The Sonari assembly election results are in. BJP’s Dhormeswar Konwar has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Utpal Gogoi. Dhormeswar Konwar secured 51695 votes, while Utpal Gogoi managed 37372 votes
3:39 PM(6 months ago)
Utpal Gogoi Falls Behind in Sonari Election Race
Posted by :-Utpal Gogoi right now is trailing from the Sonari. Utpal Gogoi has polled 37372 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Dhormeswar Konwar, who has polled 51695 votes.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Sonari, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sonari, where BJP’s Dhormeswar Konwar is currently leading with 41112 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Utpal Gogoi, who has secured 30324 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Sonari Election Result: Dhormeswar Konwar leads in Sonari, Utpal Gogoi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Sonari results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Dhormeswar Konwar polling 41112 votes, while INC’s Utpal Gogoi trails with 30324 votes
2:53 PM(6 months ago)
Dhormeswar Konwar behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Sonari, Dhormeswar Konwar of BJP is struggling as Utpal Gogoi of INC holds a significant lead of 10788 votes, with counting still underway.
2:16 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Dhormeswar Konwar secures comfortable lead with 36942
Posted by :-Counting underway in Sonari, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Dhormeswar Konwar currently. Dhormeswar Konwar has a comfortable lead of 8835 votes over INC candidate Utpal Gogoi right now.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Sonari Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Sonari here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Sonari Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Sonari Election Result: Dhormeswar Konwar ahead in Sonari, Utpal Gogoi behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Sonari show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Dhormeswar Konwar securing 27153 votes. INC’s Utpal Gogoi is currently trailing with 19539 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Sonari Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Sonari Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:29 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Dhormeswar Konwar leading ahead of INC's Utpal Gogoi by 7614 votes
Posted by :-Dhormeswar Konwar of BJP is currently leading in Sonari. Utpal Gogoi of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 7614 votes between the two candidates.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Sonari Election Result: Dhormeswar Konwar leads in Sonari, Utpal Gogoi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Sonari results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Dhormeswar Konwar polling 24549 votes, while INC’s Utpal Gogoi trails with 17551 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Sonari, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sonari, where BJP’s Dhormeswar Konwar is currently leading with 24549 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Utpal Gogoi, who has secured 17551 votes
1:01 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Dhormeswar Konwar inches towards victory with 24549 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Utpal Gogoi, who is currently in second place in Sonari. BJP's Dhormeswar Konwar is currently in first place with a massive lead of 6998 votes over Utpal Gogoi.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
Sonari Election Result: Dhormeswar Konwar ahead in Sonari, Utpal Gogoi behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Sonari show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Dhormeswar Konwar securing 21233 votes. INC’s Utpal Gogoi is currently trailing with 15416 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Sonari Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Sonari Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
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