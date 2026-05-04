Naoboicha Election Result 2026 Highlights: INC’s Joy Prakash Das wins over AGP’s Basanta Das with 86981 votes

4:12 PM ( 6 months ago )

INC's Joy Prakash Das leading over AGP's Basanta Das by 29140 votes

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Who will win Naoboicha? Current counting trends favour Joy Prakash Das of INC. Joy Prakash Das has polled 83422 votes so far and is currently leading over Basanta Das of AGP,who has polled 54282 votes.