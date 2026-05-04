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Naoboicha Election Result 2026 Highlights: INC’s Joy Prakash Das wins over AGP’s Basanta Das with 86981 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:02 IST
Naoboicha Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Naoboicha Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:02 PM(6 months ago)
INC’s Joy Prakash Das wins over AGP’s Basanta Das with 86981 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Naoboicha are in. INC’s Joy Prakash Das has clinched the assembly seat, defeating AGP’s Basanta Das by a margin of 23751 votes
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:52 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Joy Prakash Das inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Naoboicha, INC’s Joy Prakash Das appears on track for a win against AGP’s Basanta Das. With counting ongoing, Joy Prakash Das currently holds a strong lead of 23751 votes over Basanta Das.
4:12 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Joy Prakash Das leading over AGP's Basanta Das by 29140 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Naoboicha? Current counting trends favour Joy Prakash Das of INC. Joy Prakash Das has polled 83422 votes so far and is currently leading over Basanta Das of AGP,who has polled 54282 votes.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Naoboicha, with AGP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Naoboicha, where INC’s Joy Prakash Das is currently leading with 83422 votes. Trailing in second place is AGP’s Basanta Das, who has secured 54282 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:54 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Joy Prakash Das secures comfortable lead with 82978
Posted by :-Counting underway in Naoboicha, but things look pretty good for INC candidate Joy Prakash Das currently. Joy Prakash Das has a comfortable lead of 29009 votes over AGP candidate Basanta Das right now.
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Naoboicha Election Result: Joy Prakash Das leads in Naoboicha, Basanta Das trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Naoboicha results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Joy Prakash Das polling 70355 votes, while AGP’s Basanta Das trails with 46922 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Naoboicha, with AGP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Naoboicha, where INC’s Joy Prakash Das is currently leading with 70355 votes. Trailing in second place is AGP’s Basanta Das, who has secured 46922 votes
3:01 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Joy Prakash Das maintains lead of 70355 votes over AGP's Basanta Das
Posted by :-INC's Joy Prakash Das has maintained their lead in Naoboicha. Currently, Joy Prakash Das has polled 70355 votes and is leading over AGP candidate Basanta Das, who has polled 46922 votes.
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Naoboicha Election Result: Joy Prakash Das leads in Naoboicha, Basanta Das trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Naoboicha results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Joy Prakash Das polling 53804 votes, while AGP’s Basanta Das trails with 40542 votes
2:34 PM(6 months ago)
Joy Prakash Das behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Naoboicha, Joy Prakash Das of INC is struggling as Basanta Das of AGP holds a significant lead of 13262 votes, with counting still underway.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Naoboicha Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Naoboicha here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Naoboicha Assembly election results 2026 here
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Naoboicha Election Result: Joy Prakash Das ahead in Naoboicha, Basanta Das behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Naoboicha show INC in the lead, with its candidate Joy Prakash Das securing 50446 votes. AGP’s Basanta Das is currently trailing with 34345 votes
1:47 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Joy Prakash Das maintains lead of 50446 votes over AGP's Basanta Das
Posted by :-INC's Joy Prakash Das has maintained their lead in Naoboicha. Currently, Joy Prakash Das has polled 50446 votes and is leading over AGP candidate Basanta Das, who has polled 34345 votes.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Naoboicha Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Naoboicha Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Naoboicha Election Result: Joy Prakash Das leads in Naoboicha, Basanta Das trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Naoboicha results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Joy Prakash Das polling 41534 votes, while AGP’s Basanta Das trails with 24917 votes
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