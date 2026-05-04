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Dhakuakhana Election Result 2026 Highlights: Naba Kumar Doley of BJP Defeats Ananda Narah of INC by 50072 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:54 IST
Dhakuakhana Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Dhakuakhana Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:54 PM(6 months ago)
Naba Kumar Doley of BJP Defeats Ananda Narah of INC by 50072 Votes
Posted by :-The Dhakuakhana assembly election results are in. BJP’s Naba Kumar Doley has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Ananda Narah. Naba Kumar Doley secured 92123 votes, while Ananda Narah managed 42051 votes
4:20 PM(6 months ago)
Naba Kumar Doley of BJP Secures Victory in Dhakuakhana with 85165 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Dhakuakhana has concluded, with Naba Kumar Doley of BJP winning the seat after securing 85165 votes.
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dhakuakhana, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dhakuakhana, where BJP’s Naba Kumar Doley is currently leading with 85165 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ananda Narah, who has secured 38396 votes
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Naba Kumar Doley leading ahead of INC's Ananda Narah by 46769 votes
Posted by :-Naba Kumar Doley of BJP is currently leading in Dhakuakhana. Ananda Narah of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 46769 votes between the two candidates.
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Dhakuakhana Election Result: Naba Kumar Doley leads in Dhakuakhana, Ananda Narah trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dhakuakhana results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Naba Kumar Doley polling 60588 votes, while INC’s Ananda Narah trails with 29479 votes
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dhakuakhana, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dhakuakhana, where BJP’s Naba Kumar Doley is currently leading with 60588 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ananda Narah, who has secured 29479 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dhakuakhana Election Result: Naba Kumar Doley leads in Dhakuakhana, Ananda Narah trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dhakuakhana results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Naba Kumar Doley polling 60588 votes, while INC’s Ananda Narah trails with 29479 votes
2:37 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Naba Kumar Doley inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Dhakuakhana, BJP’s Naba Kumar Doley appears on track for a win against INC’s Ananda Narah. With counting ongoing, Naba Kumar Doley currently holds a strong lead of 31109 votes over Ananda Narah.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Dhakuakhana Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Dhakuakhana here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Dhakuakhana Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dhakuakhana Election Result: Naba Kumar Doley ahead in Dhakuakhana, Ananda Narah behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dhakuakhana show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Naba Kumar Doley securing 49140 votes. INC’s Ananda Narah is currently trailing with 24739 votes
1:51 PM(6 months ago)
Naba Kumar Doley behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Dhakuakhana, Naba Kumar Doley of BJP is struggling as Ananda Narah of INC holds a significant lead of 24401 votes, with counting still underway.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Dhakuakhana Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dhakuakhana Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Dhakuakhana Election Result: Naba Kumar Doley leads in Dhakuakhana, Ananda Narah trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dhakuakhana results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Naba Kumar Doley polling 43723 votes, while INC’s Ananda Narah trails with 21948 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:15 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Naba Kumar Doley inches towards victory with 43723 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Ananda Narah, who is currently in second place in Dhakuakhana. BJP's Naba Kumar Doley is currently in first place with a massive lead of 21775 votes over Ananda Narah.
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dhakuakhana, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dhakuakhana, where BJP’s Naba Kumar Doley is currently leading with 37658 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ananda Narah, who has secured 18568 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
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