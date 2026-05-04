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Dibrugarh Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Dibrugarh Seat as Prasanta Phukan Wins with 106803 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 18:02 IST
Dibrugarh Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Dibrugarh Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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6:02 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Dibrugarh Seat as Prasanta Phukan Wins with 106803 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Dibrugarh seat. BJP's Prasanta Phukan has won from the seat, having polled 106803.
5:25 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:58 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:46 PM(6 months ago)
Mainak Patra Falls Behind in Dibrugarh Election Race
Posted by :-Mainak Patra right now is trailing from the Dibrugarh. Mainak Patra has polled 34706 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Prasanta Phukan, who has polled 105969 votes.
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dibrugarh, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dibrugarh, where BJP’s Prasanta Phukan is currently leading with 99930 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Mainak Patra, who has secured 33651 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Dibrugarh Election Result: Prasanta Phukan leads in Dibrugarh, Mainak Patra trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dibrugarh results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Prasanta Phukan polling 99930 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Mainak Patra trails with 33651 votes
3:39 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Prasanta Phukan inches towards victory with 99930 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for ASMJTYP's Mainak Patra, who is currently in second place in Dibrugarh. BJP's Prasanta Phukan is currently in first place with a massive lead of 66279 votes over Mainak Patra.
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dibrugarh, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dibrugarh, where BJP’s Prasanta Phukan is currently leading with 85859 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Mainak Patra, who has secured 28847 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dibrugarh Election Result: Prasanta Phukan leads in Dibrugarh, Mainak Patra trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dibrugarh results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Prasanta Phukan polling 85859 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Mainak Patra trails with 28847 votes
2:47 PM(6 months ago)
Prasanta Phukan behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Dibrugarh, Prasanta Phukan of BJP is struggling as Mainak Patra of ASMJTYP holds a significant lead of 57012 votes, with counting still underway.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Dibrugarh Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Dibrugarh here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Dibrugarh Assembly election results 2026 here
2:05 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Prasanta Phukan leading over ASMJTYP's Mainak Patra by 47753 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Dibrugarh? Current counting trends favour Prasanta Phukan of BJP. Prasanta Phukan has polled 69559 votes so far and is currently leading over Mainak Patra of ASMJTYP,who has polled 21806 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dibrugarh Election Result: Prasanta Phukan ahead in Dibrugarh, Mainak Patra behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dibrugarh show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Prasanta Phukan securing 63899 votes. ASMJTYP’s Mainak Patra is currently trailing with 19886 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Dibrugarh Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dibrugarh Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:24 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Prasanta Phukan leading over ASMJTYP's Mainak Patra by 44013 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Dibrugarh? Current counting trends favour Prasanta Phukan of BJP. Prasanta Phukan has polled 63899 votes so far and is currently leading over Mainak Patra of ASMJTYP,who has polled 19886 votes.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Dibrugarh Election Result: Prasanta Phukan leads in Dibrugarh, Mainak Patra trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dibrugarh results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Prasanta Phukan polling 63899 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Mainak Patra trails with 19886 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
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