Sissiborgaon Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Jiban Gogoi wins over RD’s Dulal Chandra Boruah with 75758 votes

1:14 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Jiban Gogoi leading over RD's Dulal Chandra Boruah by 26077 votes

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Who will win Sissiborgaon? Current counting trends favour Jiban Gogoi of BJP. Jiban Gogoi has polled 59206 votes so far and is currently leading over Dulal Chandra Boruah of RD,who has polled 33129 votes.