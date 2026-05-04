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Sissiborgaon Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Jiban Gogoi wins over RD’s Dulal Chandra Boruah with 75758 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:54 IST
Sissiborgaon Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Sissiborgaon Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:54 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Jiban Gogoi wins over RD’s Dulal Chandra Boruah with 75758 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Sissiborgaon are in. BJP’s Jiban Gogoi has clinched the assembly seat, defeating RD’s Dulal Chandra Boruah by a margin of 40593 votes
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Sissiborgaon Seat as Jiban Gogoi Wins with 66843 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Sissiborgaon seat. BJP's Jiban Gogoi has won from the seat, having polled 66843.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Sissiborgaon Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Sissiborgaon Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Sissiborgaon Election Result: Jiban Gogoi leads in Sissiborgaon, Dulal Chandra Boruah trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Sissiborgaon results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Jiban Gogoi polling 59206 votes, while RD’s Dulal Chandra Boruah trails with 33129 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Jiban Gogoi leading over RD's Dulal Chandra Boruah by 26077 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Sissiborgaon? Current counting trends favour Jiban Gogoi of BJP. Jiban Gogoi has polled 59206 votes so far and is currently leading over Dulal Chandra Boruah of RD,who has polled 33129 votes.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Sissiborgaon, with RD trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sissiborgaon, where BJP’s Jiban Gogoi is currently leading with 48157 votes. Trailing in second place is RD’s Dulal Chandra Boruah, who has secured 29932 votes
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Sissiborgaon Election Result: Jiban Gogoi ahead in Sissiborgaon, Dulal Chandra Boruah behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Sissiborgaon show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Jiban Gogoi securing 48157 votes. RD’s Dulal Chandra Boruah is currently trailing with 29932 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Sissiborgaon Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Sissiborgaon Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:43 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Jiban Gogoi secures comfortable lead with 48157
Posted by :-Counting underway in Sissiborgaon, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Jiban Gogoi currently. Jiban Gogoi has a comfortable lead of 18225 votes over RD candidate Dulal Chandra Boruah right now.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Sissiborgaon, with RD trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sissiborgaon, where BJP’s Jiban Gogoi is currently leading with 35348 votes. Trailing in second place is RD’s Dulal Chandra Boruah, who has secured 21731 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:49 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Jiban Gogoi maintains lead of 35348 votes over RD's Dulal Chandra Boruah
Posted by :-BJP's Jiban Gogoi has maintained their lead in Sissiborgaon. Currently, Jiban Gogoi has polled 35348 votes and is leading over RD candidate Dulal Chandra Boruah, who has polled 21731 votes.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:25 AM(6 months ago)
Sissiborgaon Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Sissiborgaon Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
11:22 AM(6 months ago)
Sissiborgaon Election Result: Jiban Gogoi ahead in Sissiborgaon, Dulal Chandra Boruah behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Sissiborgaon show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Jiban Gogoi securing 7807 votes. RD’s Dulal Chandra Boruah is currently trailing with 4594 votes
10:57 AM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
10:55 AM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Sissiborgaon, with RD trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sissiborgaon, where BJP’s Jiban Gogoi is currently leading with 7807 votes. Trailing in second place is RD’s Dulal Chandra Boruah, who has secured 4594 votes
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