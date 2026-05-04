Mariani Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Mariani Seat as Rupjyoti Kurmi Wins with 79632 Votes

3:49 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Rupjyoti Kurmi leading ahead of RD's Gyanashree Bora by 16960 votes

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Rupjyoti Kurmi of BJP is currently leading in Mariani. Gyanashree Bora of RD is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 16960 votes between the two candidates.