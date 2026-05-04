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Mariani Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Mariani Seat as Rupjyoti Kurmi Wins with 79632 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:57 IST
Mariani Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Mariani Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:57 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Mariani Seat as Rupjyoti Kurmi Wins with 79632 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Mariani seat. BJP's Rupjyoti Kurmi has won from the seat, having polled 79632.
4:02 PM(6 months ago)
Rupjyoti Kurmi of BJP Secures Victory in Mariani with 61018 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Mariani has concluded, with Rupjyoti Kurmi of BJP winning the seat after securing 61018 votes.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Mariani Election Result: Rupjyoti Kurmi leads in Mariani, Gyanashree Bora trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Mariani results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Rupjyoti Kurmi polling 61018 votes, while RD’s Gyanashree Bora trails with 44058 votes
3:49 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rupjyoti Kurmi leading ahead of RD's Gyanashree Bora by 16960 votes
Posted by :-Rupjyoti Kurmi of BJP is currently leading in Mariani. Gyanashree Bora of RD is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 16960 votes between the two candidates.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Mariani, with RD trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Mariani, where BJP’s Rupjyoti Kurmi is currently leading with 47776 votes. Trailing in second place is RD’s Gyanashree Bora, who has secured 38285 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Mariani Election Result: Rupjyoti Kurmi leads in Mariani, Gyanashree Bora trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Mariani results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Rupjyoti Kurmi polling 47776 votes, while RD’s Gyanashree Bora trails with 38285 votes
2:52 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rupjyoti Kurmi leading ahead of RD's Gyanashree Bora by 9491 votes
Posted by :-Rupjyoti Kurmi of BJP is currently leading in Mariani. Gyanashree Bora of RD is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 9491 votes between the two candidates.
2:34 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rupjyoti Kurmi secures comfortable lead with 43695
Posted by :-Counting underway in Mariani, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Rupjyoti Kurmi currently. Rupjyoti Kurmi has a comfortable lead of 10120 votes over RD candidate Gyanashree Bora right now.
2:17 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rupjyoti Kurmi maintains lead of 38592 votes over RD's Gyanashree Bora
Posted by :-BJP's Rupjyoti Kurmi has maintained their lead in Mariani. Currently, Rupjyoti Kurmi has polled 38592 votes and is leading over RD candidate Gyanashree Bora, who has polled 29005 votes.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Mariani Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Mariani here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Mariani Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Mariani Election Result: Rupjyoti Kurmi ahead in Mariani, Gyanashree Bora behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Mariani show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Rupjyoti Kurmi securing 33258 votes. RD’s Gyanashree Bora is currently trailing with 24949 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Mariani Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Mariani Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:34 PM(6 months ago)
Rupjyoti Kurmi behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Mariani, Rupjyoti Kurmi of BJP is struggling as Gyanashree Bora of RD holds a significant lead of 8309 votes, with counting still underway.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Mariani Election Result: Rupjyoti Kurmi leads in Mariani, Gyanashree Bora trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Mariani results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Rupjyoti Kurmi polling 27597 votes, while RD’s Gyanashree Bora trails with 21650 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rupjyoti Kurmi inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Mariani, BJP’s Rupjyoti Kurmi appears on track for a win against RD’s Gyanashree Bora. With counting ongoing, Rupjyoti Kurmi currently holds a strong lead of 5947 votes over Gyanashree Bora.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Mariani, with RD trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Mariani, where BJP’s Rupjyoti Kurmi is currently leading with 22421 votes. Trailing in second place is RD’s Gyanashree Bora, who has secured 18040 votes
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