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Nazira Election Result 2026 Highlights: Mayur Borgohain of BJP Defeats Debabrata Saikia of INC by 46701 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:59 IST
Nazira Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Nazira Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:59 PM(6 months ago)
Mayur Borgohain of BJP Defeats Debabrata Saikia of INC by 46701 Votes
Posted by :-The Nazira assembly election results are in. BJP’s Mayur Borgohain has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Debabrata Saikia. Mayur Borgohain secured 98198 votes, while Debabrata Saikia managed 51497 votes
4:23 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Nazira Seat as Mayur Borgohain Wins with 86279 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Nazira seat. BJP's Mayur Borgohain has won from the seat, having polled 86279.
4:21 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Mayur Borgohain inches towards victory with 86279 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Debabrata Saikia, who is currently in second place in Nazira. BJP's Mayur Borgohain is currently in first place with a massive lead of 39740 votes over Debabrata Saikia.
4:13 PM(6 months ago)
Debabrata Saikia Falls Behind in Nazira Election Race
Posted by :-Debabrata Saikia right now is trailing from the Nazira. Debabrata Saikia has polled 43814 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Mayur Borgohain, who has polled 80416 votes.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Nazira, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Nazira, where BJP’s Mayur Borgohain is currently leading with 80416 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Debabrata Saikia, who has secured 43814 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Nazira Election Result: Mayur Borgohain leads in Nazira, Debabrata Saikia trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Nazira results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Mayur Borgohain polling 75801 votes, while INC’s Debabrata Saikia trails with 40939 votes
3:48 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Mayur Borgohain secures comfortable lead with 75801
Posted by :-Counting underway in Nazira, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Mayur Borgohain currently. Mayur Borgohain has a comfortable lead of 34862 votes over INC candidate Debabrata Saikia right now.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Nazira, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Nazira, where BJP’s Mayur Borgohain is currently leading with 64001 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Debabrata Saikia, who has secured 34639 votes
3:07 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Mayur Borgohain inches towards victory with 64001 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Debabrata Saikia, who is currently in second place in Nazira. BJP's Mayur Borgohain is currently in first place with a massive lead of 29362 votes over Debabrata Saikia.
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Nazira Election Result: Mayur Borgohain leads in Nazira, Debabrata Saikia trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Nazira results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Mayur Borgohain polling 58376 votes, while INC’s Debabrata Saikia trails with 31738 votes
2:35 PM(6 months ago)
Mayur Borgohain behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Nazira, Mayur Borgohain of BJP is struggling as Debabrata Saikia of INC holds a significant lead of 26638 votes, with counting still underway.
2:13 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Mayur Borgohain leading ahead of INC's Debabrata Saikia by 24087 votes
Posted by :-Mayur Borgohain of BJP is currently leading in Nazira. Debabrata Saikia of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 24087 votes between the two candidates.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Nazira Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Nazira here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Nazira Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Nazira Election Result: Mayur Borgohain ahead in Nazira, Debabrata Saikia behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Nazira show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Mayur Borgohain securing 47332 votes. INC’s Debabrata Saikia is currently trailing with 25145 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Nazira Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Nazira Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:24 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Mayur Borgohain maintains lead of 47332 votes over INC's Debabrata Saikia
Posted by :-BJP's Mayur Borgohain has maintained their lead in Nazira. Currently, Mayur Borgohain has polled 47332 votes and is leading over INC candidate Debabrata Saikia, who has polled 25145 votes.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Nazira Election Result: Mayur Borgohain leads in Nazira, Debabrata Saikia trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Nazira results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Mayur Borgohain polling 47332 votes, while INC’s Debabrata Saikia trails with 25145 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
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