Sadiya Election Result 2026 Highlights: Bolin Chetia of BJP Defeats Jagadish Bhuyan of ASMJTYP by 41749 Votes

1:55 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Bolin Chetia inches towards victory with 40150 votes

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Things pretty serious for ASMJTYP's Jagadish Bhuyan, who is currently in second place in Sadiya. BJP's Bolin Chetia is currently in first place with a massive lead of 16636 votes over Jagadish Bhuyan.