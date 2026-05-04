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Sadiya Election Result 2026 Highlights: Bolin Chetia of BJP Defeats Jagadish Bhuyan of ASMJTYP by 41749 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:55 IST
Sadiya Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Sadiya Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:55 PM(6 months ago)
Bolin Chetia of BJP Defeats Jagadish Bhuyan of ASMJTYP by 41749 Votes
Posted by :-The Sadiya assembly election results are in. BJP’s Bolin Chetia has emerged victorious, defeating ASMJTYP’s Jagadish Bhuyan. Bolin Chetia secured 97087 votes, while Jagadish Bhuyan managed 55338 votes
2:24 PM(6 months ago)
Bolin Chetia of BJP Defeats Jagadish Bhuyan of ASMJTYP by 21938 Votes
Posted by :-The Sadiya assembly election results are in. BJP’s Bolin Chetia has emerged victorious, defeating ASMJTYP’s Jagadish Bhuyan. Bolin Chetia secured 49723 votes, while Jagadish Bhuyan managed 27785 votes
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Sadiya Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Sadiya here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Sadiya Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Sadiya Election Result: Bolin Chetia ahead in Sadiya, Jagadish Bhuyan behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Sadiya show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Bolin Chetia securing 40150 votes. ASMJTYP’s Jagadish Bhuyan is currently trailing with 23514 votes
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bolin Chetia inches towards victory with 40150 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for ASMJTYP's Jagadish Bhuyan, who is currently in second place in Sadiya. BJP's Bolin Chetia is currently in first place with a massive lead of 16636 votes over Jagadish Bhuyan.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Sadiya Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Sadiya Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Sadiya Election Result: Bolin Chetia leads in Sadiya, Jagadish Bhuyan trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Sadiya results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Bolin Chetia polling 33877 votes, while ASMJTYP’s Jagadish Bhuyan trails with 21653 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
Jagadish Bhuyan Falls Behind in Sadiya Election Race
Posted by :-Jagadish Bhuyan right now is trailing from the Sadiya. Jagadish Bhuyan has polled 21653 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Bolin Chetia, who has polled 33877 votes.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Sadiya, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sadiya, where BJP’s Bolin Chetia is currently leading with 29175 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Jagadish Bhuyan, who has secured 18789 votes
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Sadiya Election Result: Bolin Chetia ahead in Sadiya, Jagadish Bhuyan behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Sadiya show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Bolin Chetia securing 29175 votes. ASMJTYP’s Jagadish Bhuyan is currently trailing with 18789 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Sadiya Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Sadiya Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:43 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bolin Chetia maintains lead of 29175 votes over ASMJTYP's Jagadish Bhuyan
Posted by :-BJP's Bolin Chetia has maintained their lead in Sadiya. Currently, Bolin Chetia has polled 29175 votes and is leading over ASMJTYP candidate Jagadish Bhuyan, who has polled 18789 votes.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Sadiya, with ASMJTYP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sadiya, where BJP’s Bolin Chetia is currently leading with 19460 votes. Trailing in second place is ASMJTYP’s Jagadish Bhuyan, who has secured 11404 votes
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:50 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bolin Chetia inches towards victory with 19460 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for ASMJTYP's Jagadish Bhuyan, who is currently in second place in Sadiya. BJP's Bolin Chetia is currently in first place with a massive lead of 8056 votes over Jagadish Bhuyan.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:25 AM(6 months ago)
Sadiya Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in UPPER ASSAM? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Sadiya Assembly seat is part of the politically significant UPPER ASSAM belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
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